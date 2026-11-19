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It has been seven months since we added Vanguard Strategic Equity (VSEQX) to the Kiplinger 25, the list of our favorite actively managed, no-load mutual funds. It has returned 18.8%, handily outpacing the typical mid-cap stock fund.
Cesar Orosco and newly named comanager Scott Rodemer, both with Vanguard, are ultimately responsible for the investment choices. But they combine two systematic models to pick and optimize the more than 600 small- and midsize-company stocks in the portfolio.
One algorithm sorts for stocks with high-quality traits, such as strong fundamentals, attractive valuations and favorable growth prospects, says Orosco. The other, an artificial intelligence-driven, machine-learning algorithm that was added to the fund's investment process in 2023, analyzes how economic factors — inflation, interest rate shifts and economic growth, among others — might impact stock prices.
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The two models work simultaneously, and the combination helps to identify risks and best times to buy and sell. "Combined with broad diversification and low costs, that approach has helped drive results for investors," Orosco says.
More than 60% of the fund's assets are invested in small-cap stocks, and those shares have rallied this year.
Among the fund's largest small-cap positions, stock in regional bank Popular (BPOP) gained 25% over the past 12 months; electrical equipment and parts company EnerSys (ENS) rose 63%.
More management changes at VSEQX
Vanguard announced a number of changes in September, including one that names Orosco as comanager with Sharon Hill at Kip 25 member Vanguard Equity Income (VEIPX).
"By adding experienced portfolio managers to work alongside the existing managers, we're enhancing the operational capacity and continuity" of the management of each fund, a spokesman says. "This structure reflects Vanguard's team-based approach to investing and provides additional portfolio management expertise while maintaining the established investment approach."
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Senior Editor, Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.