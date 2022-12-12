November's Inflation Report: What to Expect

The last inflation report of 2022 will land before Tuesday's opening bell and it's fair to assume the market will be holding its breath.

With the Federal Reserve set to issue its final rate-hike decision of the year on Wednesday afternoon, the last thing traders and investors want is any sort of nasty surprise about where inflation is headed.

The Fed's aggressive campaign of monetary tightening appears to be tamping down the highest inflation readings in four decades – but it still has a long way to go, experts say.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

And the market, for its part, can't wait for the central bank to at long last take a dovish turn.

For the record, economists surveyed by FactSet (opens in new tab) forecast the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise 0.35% in November vs. the prior month, and 7.3% year-over-year. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to increase 0.3% month-over-month and 6.1% year-over-year.

Signs that inflation has peaked have greatly improved sentiment in both the stock and bond markets over the past couple of months. After all, the Fed now appears to be in a position to slow down its pace of rate hikes. An unprecedented string of 75 basis point (or 0.75%) interest rate increases should give way to a more moderate hike of 0.5% when the Fed concludes its meeting on Wednesday.

That's the consensus, anyway.

To get a sense of what the experts are thinking ahead of Tuesday's inflation print, below we've put together a selection of commentary from economists, strategists and other market pros – sometimes edited for clarity and/or brevity.

"Just ahead of the FOMC meeting, the U.S. November CPI report will provide an ample appetizer on Tuesday. Expectations for the figure are toggling around a nondescript headline rise of 0.3%, which would clip the annual inflation rate to roughly 7.3%; the risk is for a slightly meatier core result of 0.4%, which would only shave the annual pace a tick to 6.2%. Given a mild highside surprise on the PPI, markets would likely readily digest this outcome, and move on to the Fed the next day. However, the past two years have certainly taught us to never take the CPI for granted. With high-side surprises the norm since early 2021, it would be an important development if the U.S. managed a second consecutive low-end result. Suffice it to say, we doubt that will be the case, especially for core." – Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets