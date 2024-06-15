Did Fidelity Just Kill Commission-Free Trading?

Commission-free trading was good while it lasted.

Ever since Charles Schwab launched the first real discount brokerage in 1974, the trend has been towards lower and lower trading commissions and fees, culminating in 2019 when virtually every major retail broker switched to zero-commission trading

Now that appears to be going in reverse. Fidelity Investments recently announced plans to introduce a $100 "surcharge" on certain ETF trades. It's not, strictly speaking, a trading commission, but for all intents and purposes, it is. And $100 isn't exactly cheap, particularly for smaller orders. Hypothetically, you could buy a single share of an ETF for $50 and then pay a 200% commission on that purchase in the form of the $100 surcharge. 

