Cooling Labor Market Can Help Inflation Come Down: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Though the labor market still looks healthy, it’s showing signs of cooling. Jobless workers can’t expect to find a position as soon as they start looking, as was typical during the peak of the COVID-era labor crunch. They have to hunt now, though there is still plenty to hunt for. Also, workers with jobs aren’t quitting freely, the way they were back when it was so easy to land another job. The quit rate is back to its prepandemic level, signaling greater caution about job availability. What’s more, the unemployment rate and jobless claims are nudging up, though they remain low.

This nascent trend is good news for the Federal Reserve, as it looks for clues as to how fast inflation will come down. The Fed can’t reach its overall inflation goal until wages stop rising so quickly, so a slowdown in hiring and raises will be welcome. Lately, wages have been rising at a 4.3% annual rate. By year-end, we look for 3.5%.

Of course, a downturn in hiring may presage a recession. We expect one to arrive sometime late this year or early in 2024, though it should be mild. However, there’s still hope that if the Fed’s interest rate hikes end soon, and if the labor market slows but doesn’t stumble, we might just skate by with a period of weak growth.

