New Phones Get All the Hype, but Consumers Still Love Old Models
Even as flashy AI features drive sales of new smartphones, used phones continue to fetch big bucks as demand outstrips supply.
To help you understand what is going on in the tech sector our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
If you’re shopping for a used smartphone, you may be in for sticker shock. Used phones are hot commodities.
“There are multiple tailwinds driving this business,” says Sean Cleland, head of mobile division at B-Stock, an online overstock marketplace that deals with big volumes of used phones. Cleland points to consumers holding onto older phones longer, fewer trade-ins and a lack of compelling new features on the latest models. There are signs many buyers have been waiting for Apple’s latest iPhone 16 and other new phones with new artificial intelligence features, such as summarizing emails, generating text and creating images.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Consider the iPhone 15 Pro Max, released September 2023. It still maintains 90% of the original retail price on the secondary market for end buyers, according to B-Stock. Apple’s iPhones are particularly good at holding onto their value because of regular software updates, rugged design and quality hardware. That means they last longer, receive new features via software updates and continue to have strong security.
Rising prices for new phones have also spiked demand for older models. It varies a lot by model and age, but used phones run about $300, on average. That’s a steep discount from nearly $1,000 or more for new, high-end devices.
High prices for refurbished models have prompted carriers and phonemakers to work harder to get people to trade in old models, which can then be sold in the U.S. or overseas through brick-and-mortar and online outlets, such as Amazon, eBay and Best Buy.
This year’s strong smartphone sales could help a little by bringing more supply to the refurbished market. Worldwide smartphone shipments are set to rise nearly 6% this year, according to tech market research company IDC. Apple is hoping its newest model scores outsized sales, based on the fact that 300 million iPhone users haven’t upgraded their phones in four years according to Wedbush Securities.
Some solace to frugal shoppers who may grimace at the elevated prices of used phones: “When you get something that’s preowned, it's a darned good device,” says Cleland. From trusted sellers, devices are cleared of data, tested, fixed (if necessary), cleaned and can last for years.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
From Trusts to Taxes: Is Your Estate Plan Ready?
Leaving a legacy can't be left up to chance. You need an estate plan that takes advantage of all the tools available, including possibly an irrevocable trust.
By Brian C. Large, CLTC Published
-
Three Key Items to Evaluate When Choosing a 721 Exchange
A REIT's debt levels, interest rate issues and financial performance are important factors when deciding which DST with a 721 exchange exit strategy to invest in.
By Dwight Kay Published
-
Starlink's Internet Beamed From Space Is Taking Off
The Kiplinger Letter Satellite broadband provider Starlink is taking over the space market. Amazon’s mega-constellation will soon join the fray, adding to the unprecedented disruption.
By John Miley Published
-
Aging in Place Will Be Big Business for Home Builders
The Kiplinger Letter Many people will be looking to make their homes aging-friendly in the years to come.
By David Payne Published
-
A Look at Donald Trump's Tax Plans Ahead of the Election
The Tax Letter We take a look at Donald Trump's tax plans and what they could mean for you. Here's what you need to know.
By Joy Taylor Last updated
-
Kiplinger Special: How Businesses Should Budget for 2025
Kiplinger Forecasts From fuel to AI software subscriptions, here's what you can expect to pay next year.
By John Miley Published
-
Apple’s Strong Start in Virtual Reality
The Kiplinger Letter Apple’s first year in the VR market sets it up for long-term success. The tech giant’s vision will take years to pay off, though.
By John Miley Published
-
Intel Braces for an Even Tougher Road Ahead
The Kiplinger Letter Amid a long, costly turnaround, Intel resets expectations again. Its new woes raise questions about U.S. industrial policy and global chip competition.
By John Miley Published
-
Astronomical AI Spending Is Causing Jitters on Wall Street
The Kiplinger Letter Amid rampant excitement over artificial intelligence, a new round of skepticism is taking hold. Here are four forecasts about the future of generative AI.
By John Miley Published
-
Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down
The Kiplinger Letter For the first time in years, it may be possible to snag a good deal on a new car.
By David Payne Published