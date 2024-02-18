Are College Athletes Employees of Their Schools?: The Kiplinger Letter
A recent ruling has ramifications for labor relations and the unionization of student athletes.
To help you understand what is going on in the labor sector our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Are college athletes employees of their schools? A recent ruling says yes.
The National Labor Relations Board sided with college players this month in a regional ruling that agreed with the Dartmouth College men’s basketball team. It sets up the potential for the first-ever labor union for National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) athletes as Dartmouth players seek a vote to join the Service Employees International Union, which already represents some employees at the private, Ivy League school in New Hampshire.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Unionizing would let the players negotiate a salary and working conditions. The case is being closely watched by other colleges and the NCAA, which strongly opposes the unionization of student athletes. If Dartmouth players are successful, it could open the door for other players across the U.S. to unionize.
The National Labor Relations Board has jurisdiction over only the private sector, but they could force the hand of the NCAA with a final ruling that athletes at private colleges are employees. However, the case is far from decided, as Dartmouth says it will appeal.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
What Is Venture Capital?
Venture capital can create impressive returns for investors, but it also carries notable risk. Here, we take a closer look at the pros and cons of VC investing.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Published
-
Five Biggest Frauds To Watch Out for in 2024
The biggest frauds involve the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to dupe consumers and businesses. Here's what to look out for.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Salton Sea Clean Energy and Lithium Project Gets Approval: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter California's Salton Sea is due to see the construction of a new lithium extraction and geothermal clean energy power plant.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
More Woes for Anheuser-Busch as a Strike Looms: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Drinkers of Anheuser-Busch beers may want to stock up soon. A looming strike threatens to shutter its U.S. breweries later this month.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
The Auto Industry Outlook for 2024
The Kiplinger Letter Here's what to expect in the auto industry this year. If you’re in the market for a car it won’t be quite as daunting as it was during the pandemic and after.
By David Payne Published
-
Companies Risk Data Security Without Robust Employee Exit Policies: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter As businesses rely heavily on digital information, the risks of data breaches are all the more prevalent without policies in place.
By John Miley Published
-
2024 Will Be a Good Year for the Pharma Industry: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Five pharma companies will have sales that exceed $50 billion this year.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Three Travel Trends Will Drive the Industry This Year: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter New travel trends like set-jetting, destination “dupes” and tour traveling will propel the travel industry in 2024.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Federal Agencies Finalize Antitrust Guidelines: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter What new antitrust guidelines by the Justice Department and FTC mean for mergers and acquisitions,
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Women's Sport to Pass $1B in Revenue in 2024: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Revenue from elite-level women’s sports should hit $1.3 billion in 2024, according to Deloitte.
By Sean Lengell Published