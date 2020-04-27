SSI Recipients with Children Can Get a Larger Stimulus Check (But Quick Action is Required)

An extra $500 per child will be added to stimulus checks for disabled, blind, or elderly Supplemental Security Income recipients who didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return…if they beat an upcoming deadline.

If you're a disabled, blind, or elderly person who receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, you'll automatically get a $1,200 electronic stimulus payment if you didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return. (If you did file a return for one of the last two years, the amount of your payment will be based on information contained on your most recent return). However, non-filers who receive SSI benefits, and have (or take care of) children 16 years old or younger, can get an extra $500-per-child added to their stimulus check—if they act before May 5.

To get the additional stimulus payment, use the IRS's "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" tool to send the IRS information about your dependent children. (Go to irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here to access the tool.) But you need to do this by May 5 in order to get the extra $500-per-child added to your stimulus check.

Sponsored Content

SEE ALSO: Social Security Recipients Will Start Getting Stimulus Checks This Week

If the IRS doesn't have the dependent information in time, your stimulus payment will be for the standard $1,200 amount. However, you will be able to claim the additional $500-per-child amount when you file your 2020 tax return next year.

Non-filers who receive SSI benefits should receive their automatic payments by mid-May, according to the IRS.