3 Great Low-Rate Credit Cards

If you're focused on finding a card with a minimal interest rate rather than one with stellar rewards, here are top contenders.

Long-term 0% introductory rate: The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card stretches the 0% window on both purchases and balance transfers to 20 billing cycles (thereafter, the variable rate was recently 13.99% to 23.99%). The balance-transfer fee is the greater of $5 or 3% of the transfer amount.

No-fee balance transfers: The American Express EveryDay card -- which is also our silver medalist in the "Flexible Travel Redemptions" rewards category -- charges no balance-transfer fee and has a 0% rate for 15 months (then a variable 12.99% to 23.99%) if you request the transfer within 60 days of opening your account.

Low ongoing rate: The Lake Michigan Credit Union Prime Platinum Visa offers a variable rate that was recently as low as 6.25% and charges no balance-transfer fee. To join the credit union, make a $5 donation to the ALS Foundation and open a savings account.