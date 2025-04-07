How to Use H&R Block Tax Prep Software to File Your 2024 Tax Return

The deadline is looming for the 2025 tax season, so if you haven’t filed yet, it’s time to start thinking seriously about which tax prep software you’re going to use. Many promise to help maximize your refund. But the best choice for you comes down to your unique tax situation and the kind of support you need.

If you’re not sure what kind of support you need, H&R Block is a good place to start. The tax prep service offers guided tax filing software along with a variety of ways to connect with a tax pro if you need to.

You can start filing on your own with your preferred online or desktop H&R tax software. Then, add on various levels of expert assistance if you get stuck. And if you don’t want to deal with your taxes at all, just gather up your forms and hand them off to an H&R Block tax preparer to do it for you.

Keep reading for our breakdown of the key features that come with H&R Block tax prep software. You’ll also get tips on how to choose the edition that makes the most sense for your tax situation.

H&R Block features to make your tax filing painless

Using H&R Block tax prep software is a fairly seamless experience. The guided software walks you through the filing process via a series of conversational questions. It feels more like you’re chatting with a tax preparer rather than trying to decipher cryptic tax codes.

While you’ll see a similar user-friendly experience with TurboTax, H&R Block shines in its support options. When you compare the various tiers of both tax software packages side by side, H&R Block typically gives you more access to expert support for the price than TurboTax.

For example, if you’re eligible for the H&R Block Online Free Edition, you can add tax pro review for $55 (and your state return is still free). With TurboTax, the cheapest edition that includes expert assistance is TurboTax Live Assist Deluxe, which costs $119 for the federal return plus $64 per state.

Say this is your first time filing taxes after moving overseas and you don’t even know where to start. You can work with an H&R Block tax pro online and let them do your taxes for you.

If you feel pretty confident you understand what you need to file, but just want an expert on standby to help you with a few questions or to review your return before you file it, H&R Block includes options for that, too.

In short, it’s easy to find the right balance of cost and support with the many options and add-ons H&R Block offers.

How to choose the right H&R Block Online Edition

There are many editions of H&R Block tax software along with various tiers of expert support. Here’s a breakdown of the key differences between different versions of H&R Block online tax filing software:

H&R Block Free Edition: This free version only supports a limited range of simple tax situations. You can find more details on which filers qualify for this edition. If you are eligible, you can e-file your federal and state tax returns for free.

H&R Block Deluxe: For $55 (plus $49 per state), Deluxe is the version most filers probably need. In addition to the basic tax situations included in the free edition, Deluxe adds support for filers who want to claim tax credits or deductions for homeowners, childcare expenses and hundreds of other situations. You can also report self-employment income (but can’t claim business expenses). If your itemized deductions would be higher than the standard deduction or you earned some extra freelance income on the side, get H&R Block Deluxe.

H&R Block Premium: For $95 (plus $49 per state), Premium includes all tax situations from the free and deluxe editions as well as various investment incomes. If you own rental properties, stocks, bonds, or crypto, H&R Block Premium is the version you need.

H&R Block Self-Employed: This version costs $115 plus $49 per state. It includes all tax situations from previous versions as well as support for self-employed filers who want to deduct expenses. Note that you can use Deluxe to claim income if you’re self-employed, but you can’t deduct business expenses from that income unless you upgrade to H&R Block Self-Employed.

If you’re still not sure which version you need, H&R Block lets you start filing with the free edition. It will then prompt you to upgrade if you need to add a form that’s not included in the free tax prep software.

Just be wary of which upgrades you’re agreeing to. For example, you might need to upgrade to H&R Block Deluxe to claim certain homeowner deductions. But that doesn’t mean you need to upgrade to H&R Block Deluxe with Tax Pro Review.

If you do accidentally agree to an upgrade you don’t want or need, you should be able to connect with a chatbot or online customer service representative to downgrade.

After being hit with a hefty FTC fine earlier this year, H&R Block is now required to make downgrading to cheaper versions easier.

How to choose the right version of H&R Block desktop software

The desktop version of H&R Block tax prep software functions pretty much the same as the online version. The difference is that your data is stored on your computer rather than online if you download H&R Block to your desktop.

There’s also no free version of the desktop software. But all versions do include e-filing of up to five federal tax returns for free. This is a definite bargain if you have family members (or friends) who also need to file taxes this year.

For the price of one tax software download, you and four other people can e-file your federal returns at no extra cost.

Most desktop versions also include one state return for free, though e-filing that return costs an extra $19.95. If you want to skip the extra e-filing fee, you can print out the state return for free and file it by mail.

Here’s a quick glance at all the desktop versions of H&R Block tax software:

H&R Block Basic: For $50, this version includes guided software for simple tax situations. You can e-file up to five separate federal tax returns at no extra cost. No state returns are included, so you’ll need to pay $39.95 extra per state to fill out your state tax return. Add $19.95 per state return to e-file it with H&R Block.

H&R Block Deluxe + State: For $69, this version includes everything in Basic plus support for filers who own their home and have investments. It also includes one state return for free, so you can skip that $39.95 fee. But you’ll still pay $19.95 if you choose to e-file your state return through H&R Block.

H&R Block Premium: For $95, this version includes everything in Deluxe plus support for those who own rental properties, are self-employed, or do freelance work on the side.

H&R Block Premium & Business: For $109, this version includes everything in Premium plus support for those who own a business.

Are you eligible for the H&R Block Online Free Edition?

H&R Block offers free online tax filing for some filers. According to its website, approximately 55% of filers will qualify for the free version.

Eligibility is based entirely on how simple your taxes are. If you’re a W2 employee with no freelance income and you’re planning to take the standard deduction, you probably qualify.

Here’s a complete list of tax situations that are included in the H&R Block Online Free Edition:

W-2 income

Up to $1,500 in interest and dividend income

Unemployment income

Qualified retirement plan distributions from Form 1099-R

Student loan interest deduction

Child Tax Credit

Earned Income Tax Credit

If your taxes involve anything more than what’s on that list, you’ll need to upgrade to one of the paid versions of the tax prep software.

Who should use H&R Block tax software?

H&R Block tax software is easy to use for just about anyone, but it offers the best value for filers with complex or unusual tax situations. That’s because the software can handle pretty much any situation you can throw at it. It also offers a lot of flexibility in the amount of support you get.



However, if your taxes are relatively straightforward but not quite simple enough to qualify for the free version of H&R Block, you might be able to save by opting for another tax prep software that’s either free or charges less than H&R Block for your tax situation.

Shop around and compare your options to find the most affordable tax prep software that still offers all the features and support you want.