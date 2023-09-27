Tax Relief for Maine and Massachusetts Following Hurricane Lee
Following Hurricane Lee, the IRS has granted tax relief for Maine and Massachusetts taxpayers. Here are the payments and filings that qualify.
The IRS has granted tax relief for Maine and Massachusetts following Hurricane Lee. This relief includes extended deadlines for certain tax filing and payment due dates. The tax deadline extensions for Maine and Massachusetts follow storm-related extensions in several other states, including Florida and South Carolina tax deadline extensions following Tropical Storm Idalia.
Hurricane Lee hit Maine on Sept.16, bringing with it heavy rain and wind gusts reaching over 80 mph in some areas. The storm in Maine resulted in at least one death. The effects of Hurricane Lee were not as severe in Massachusetts. However, areas of the region still experienced wind gusts of up to 65 mph, and 3,000 homes and businesses were left without power.
IRS tax relief for Maine and Massachusetts
Following Hurricane Lee, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts now have until Feb. 15, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments that were originally due between Sept. 15, 2023, and Feb. 15, 2024. The extensions include (but may not be limited to) the following:
- Quarterly estimated tax payments originally due on Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024, are now due Feb. 15, 2024.
- Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns originally due Oct. 31 are now due Feb. 15.
- 2022 tax returns for individuals and corporations originally granted a tax extension of Oct. 16 are now due Feb. 15.
Because taxes owed for 2022 tax returns were due on April 18, the deadline extension does not apply to these payments, even if you were granted a filing extension.
Areas affected by Hurricane Lee
Although Hurricane Lee had the greatest impact on coastal areas, such as Cape Cod and Nantucket, taxpayers in all areas of Maine and Massachusetts qualify for tax relief. According to the IRS, taxpayers in these areas will receive extensions automatically.
However, taxpayers who live outside of the areas but qualify for relief (such as those with documents located in Maine and Massachusetts) should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.
Some taxpayers impacted by the storm may receive a late filing or payment notice. This can happen if the IRS does not have a record of you living in the affected area (for example, if you recently moved). In this case, taxpayers should call the number provided on the notice for relief.
Are Massachusetts and Maine state tax deadlines extended?
Maine and Massachusetts have not announced tax deadline extensions following Hurricane Lee. However, the tax departments for both areas grant automatic filing extensions for taxpayers who receive extensions from the IRS.
Taxpayers should contact their state tax department to see if the automatic extension applies to relief granted due to Hurricane Lee or if local tax relief is available.
