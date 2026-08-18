This Tax-Smart Approach Turns Your Capital Gains Into Charitable Gains: How It Works

Appreciated stock, IPO shares and other non-cash assets can be among the most powerful charitable gifts you can make — if you know how to donate them. A donor-advised fund (DAF) can help you maximize your impact.

Caleb Lund, CAP®&#039;s avatar
By Reviewed by
Published In Features
A magic wand hovers over a black top hat against a red background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

SpaceX went public in June in what is being called the largest IPO in history, and other large IPOs are not far behind.

Even for investors who don't hold a single share of any of those companies, the past 12 months have been strong. Markets have climbed steadily, with technology stocks leading the way. A lot of people are sitting on gains — and many of them are likely thinking about taxes.

For investors with appreciated stock, that tax exposure also creates a giving opportunity, and a donor-advised fund (DAF) is one of the most effective tools to act on it.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/y99mlvgqmn1763972420.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

At DAFgiving360, one of the nation's largest DAF providers and where I am the director of the Charitable Strategies Group, we're having these conversations regularly with donors and advisers.

While DAFs have been growing in popularity in recent years, many investors may not realize the role charitable giving can play in their overall tax and wealth management planning. A DAF isn't just a charitable giving vehicle — it can be a tax and investment management tool with significant charitable outcomes.

For anyone holding appreciated non-cash assets such as stock, a private business interest or real estate, donating the assets directly to a DAF can unlock additional funds for charity in two ways:

  • You can potentially eliminate the capital gains taxes that would be incurred if the assets were sold first and then donate the proceeds — which can increase the amount available to charity by up to 20%
  • You may claim a fair market value charitable deduction for the tax year in which the contribution is made

Why a donor-advised fund is often the right vehicle

Most charities are not equipped to receive stock directly, particularly stock that comes with complexity: Shares subject to lockup restrictions, concentrated positions in newly public companies, equity compensation awards or holdings in private companies.

About Adviser Intel

The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

That's where a DAF becomes even more useful to both the donor and the receiving charity.

A DAF is a 501(c)(3) public charity that accepts the contribution on your behalf, handles the valuation and liquidation of the asset and holds the proceeds in your account.

A donor takes the tax deduction in the year they contribute (if they itemize deductions), and the contribution is invested for tax-free growth — creating additional available dollars for charity.

Then, on their own timeline — this month, next year or over the next few years — donors can recommend grants from the account to the charities they want to support.

DAFs typically have the resources and expertise for evaluating, receiving, processing and liquidating complex non-cash gifts that most individual charities are not equipped to handle.

Generally, the most complex asset contributions can be handled and processed by major DAF sponsors within five days.

You don't have to be an IPO insider for this to matter

The IPO headlines are attention-grabbing, but this strategy applies to anyone holding appreciated stock.

Tech-heavy portfolios, company stock held through an employee purchase plan or brokerage account, equity compensation that is vested over several years — any of these can create the same dynamic: Shares that have grown substantially in value, with a capital gains tax bill waiting whenever the assets are sold.

If you've been holding off on portfolio rebalancing or trimming a concentrated position because of the tax consequences, donating a portion of those shares to a DAF before selling is worth considering.

The tax rules are straightforward. Shares must have been held for more than one year to qualify for the full fair market value tax deduction.

The deduction for appreciated non-cash assets is generally limited to 30% of adjusted gross income in any given year, with a five-year carryover for any amount above that limit.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

And all contributions to a DAF are irrevocable — once contributed, the assets belong to the charitable organization that sponsors the DAF.

The flexibility factor

One thing that surprises many donors is how much flexibility a DAF provides. Donors don't need to decide where their money goes before they contribute. Separation between the financial decision and the charitable decision removes a lot of pressure.

Major liquidity events tend to be busy and emotionally complicated. A DAF lets donors make the contribution now, while using their contribution to support both short- and long-term charitable giving goals.

If you have appreciated stock — whether from an IPO, years of market growth, equity compensation or a concentrated position you've been managing — now is the time to start thinking about how your philanthropic goals can align with your overall wealth management goals.

Related Content

Contributions made to DAFgiving360 are considered an irrevocable gift and are not refundable. Once contributed, DAFgiving360 has exclusive legal control over the contributed assets.

A donor's ability to claim itemized deductions is subject to a variety of limitations depending on the donor's specific tax situation.

Contributions of certain real estate, private equity, or other illiquid assets may be accepted via a charitable intermediary, with proceeds transferred to a donor-advised fund (DAF) account upon liquidation. Call DAFgiving360 for more information at 800-746-6216.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of The Charles Schwab Corporation and DAFgiving360 do not provide specific individualized legal or tax advice. Please consult a qualified legal or tax advisor where such advice is necessary or appropriate.

DAFgiving360™ is the name used for the combined programs and services of Donor Advised Charitable Giving, Inc., an independent nonprofit organization which has entered into service agreements with certain subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. DAFgiving360 is a tax-exempt public charity as described in Sections 501(c)(3), 509(a)(1), and 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) of the Internal Revenue Code. (0726-CAJ2)

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Caleb Lund, CAP®
Caleb Lund, CAP®
Director, Charitable Strategies Group, Schwab Charitable

Caleb is Director of the Charitable Strategies Group at Schwab Charitable. He oversees the specialized team that conducts due diligence review of complex non-cash assets and educates advisors and donors on tax and legal issues associated with such assets. Caleb brings over a decade of nonprofit management and gift planning experience, which includes serving as a planned giving director for several universities.