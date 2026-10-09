Ask the Tax Editor, October 9: Questions on Estate Taxes

Each week in our Ask the Tax Editor series, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter editor, answers questions on topics submitted by readers. This week, she's looking at four tax questions from readers on federal and state estate taxes. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.)
1. What's the lifetime federal estate and gift tax exemption?
Question: What is the lifetime federal estate and gift tax exemption for people who die this year? Will it be different for 2027 deaths?
Joy Taylor: The lifetime federal estate and gift tax exemption for people who die in 2026 is $15 million. This amount will go up each year with annual inflation. We don't yet know the figure for 2027 deaths.
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2. How many estates pay federal estate tax?
Question: I'm curious how many estates actually pay estate tax, now that there is such a high lifetime federal estate and gift tax exemption.
Joy Taylor: In recent years, about 7,000 Form 706 estate tax returns have been filed with the IRS each year. More than half of these filings are from taxable estates of decedents, meaning estates that owe the federal estate tax.
The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center recently estimated that 6,890 federal estate tax returns would be filed for decedents dying in 2026, with 3,900 filed by taxable estates and 2,990 filed by estates that owe no tax.
3. Will the IRS tax me on inherited property?
Question: My grandmother recently died, and I inherited an appreciated, valuable piece of real property that she owned. Will the IRS tax me on my inheritance?
Joy Taylor: No. Inheritances are generally tax-free for federal tax purposes. And you would generally take a stepped-up tax basis in the inherited property equal to fair market value at the time of your grandmother's death. So if you sell the property shortly after her death, you shouldn't recognize much taxable gain from the sale.
4. Which states have their own estate, inheritance taxes?
Question: Which states have their own estate or inheritance taxes?
Joy Taylor: Most states do not impose taxes upon death. However, some do. Washington, D.C., and 12 states levy their own estate taxes on decedents. These states are Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
The estate tax exemption amounts in the 13 locales vary widely from state to state, and most are far below the federal exemption. Only Connecticut has hiked its estate tax exemption amount to close to the current federal level.
Five states impose an inheritance tax. They are Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
For more information, see our article on states with scary estate and inheritance taxes.
About Ask the Editor, Tax Edition
Subscribers of The Kiplinger Tax Letter, The Kiplinger Letter and The Kiplinger Retirement Report can ask Joy questions about tax topics. You'll find full details of how to submit questions in each publication. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Tax Letter, The Kiplinger Letter or The Kiplinger Retirement Report.
We have already received many questions from readers on topics related to tax changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, retirement accounts and more. We will continue to answer these in future Ask the Editor roundups. So keep those questions coming!
Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our editors and experts, in this Q&A series, are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not, and is not intended to, constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial or tax advisor regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.
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