5 Tax Deadlines for October 17

Extended Federal Tax Returns

If you didn't file your 2021 federal tax return by April 18, 2022, and requested a filing extension by that time, the extended due date is October 17, 2022. Bear in mind that if you requested an extension to file, that doesn't lengthen the time to pay whatever you owe in tax. You still had to estimate the amount of tax owe and pay that tax bill by April 18. Otherwise, you may be hit with penalties and interest on the unpaid amount.

Some people may have more time to file an extended federal tax return. For example, taxpayers living abroad or who served in a combat zone may be able to file an extended return later than October 17. Additionally, the IRS allows some people who are victims of a natural disaster to file an extended return after October 17. Check the IRS's disaster relief website (opens in new tab) to see if you're in an area where this type of disaster relief is allowed.

[Note: Victims of the Montana severe storms and flooding that began on June 10, 2022, have until October 17 to file federal returns and pay federal taxes originally due from June 10 to October 16, 2022.]