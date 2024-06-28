Supreme Court Strikes Down Chevron: What It Means for the IRS

A landmark decision from SCOTUS fundamentally alters the administrative law landscape and impacts federal agencies, including the IRS.

Kelley R. Taylor
By
published

In a 114-page decision issued June 28, the United States Supreme Court overruled the Chevron doctrine, fundamentally altering the landscape of administrative law.

The 6-3 ruling came in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and a related case, Relentless Inc. v. Department of Commerce. As Kiplinger reported, Loper Bright involved a National Marine Fisheries Service regulation requiring commercial fisheries to pay about $700 daily for an industry monitoring program. However, the effects of today's ruling extend far beyond the fishing industry.



Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

