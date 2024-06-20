Unrealized Gains Tax Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Moore v. U.S. reaffirms how income is taxed in the United States.

Supreme Court building
Kelley R. Taylor
By
last updated

In a long-awaited ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a tax on unrealized gains, affirming the constitutionality of a mandatory repatriation tax introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). 

In upholding the tax, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority stated, “The MRT — which attributes the realized and undistributed income of an American-controlled foreign corporation to the entity’s American shareholders, and then taxes the American shareholders on their portions of that income — does not exceed Congress’s constitutional authority.”

Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

