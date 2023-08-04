Tax Court Filing Deadlines: Kiplinger Tax Letter
How broad is a U.S. Supreme Court case on Tax Court filing deadlines?
Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…
How broad is a U.S. Supreme Court case on U.S. Tax Court filing deadlines? In April 2022, the Supreme Court sided with a taxpayer who filed a Tax Court petition one day late to seek a collection due process hearing, ruling the statutory 30 days for filing a petition in a collection due-process case can be waived by a court for equitable reasons.
After the company in the above case did not pay a penalty, the IRS sent a notice of determination sustaining a levy. The taxpayer had 30 days from the date on the letter to petition the Tax Court for a collection due process hearing, but it mailed the petition on day 31.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The statutory 30-day rule can be waived by a court for equitable reasons, the Supreme Court decided, overruling decisions by the Tax Court, and an appeals court. The Supreme Court sent the case back down to the Tax Court for that court to decide whether, based on the facts, it should review the IRS’s collection due process determination, despite the taxpayer’s late filing of its petition (Boechler, S.Ct.).
Late Tax Court petitions in deficiency cases
An open question arising from the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision involves late Tax Court petitions in deficiency cases. Taxpayers generally have 90 days from the date of an IRS deficiency notice to either pay the tax or petition the Tax Court for relief. The IRS and the Tax Court have claimed the 90-day rule is set by statute and can’t be tolled for late petitions.
The Tax Court hasn’t budged on late-filed petitions in deficiency cases, as shown by a November 2022 case involving a firm that filed its petition on day 91. The Tax Court tossed the case, saying the 90-day rule in deficiency cases is set by statute, and it has no authority to waive the deadline for equitable reasons. (Hallmark Research Collective, 159 TC No. 6).
The Tax Court reviewed the language in the tax code’s deficiency deadline statute, including Congress’s intent, and differentiated it from the 30-day collection due process hearing deadline statute that was before the Supreme Court.
But the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals recently took the opposite position in another case involving a couple who claimed they never received the deficiency notice from the IRS and filed a late Tax Court petition. The Tax Court tossed their case because of the late filing. The appeals court reversed. It relied in part on the 2022 Supreme Court decision and said the 90-day requirement in the tax code for filing tax petitions in deficiency cases isn’t jurisdictional. Instead, the Tax Court must determine whether the couple is entitled to equitable tolling (Culp, 3rd Cir.).
This first appeared in The Kiplinger Tax Letter. It helps you navigate the complex world of tax by keeping you up-to-date on new and pending changes in tax laws, providing tips to lower your business and personal taxes, and forecasting what the White House and Congress might do with taxes. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.
Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.
-
-
Is Chase's "Pay Yourself Back" Worth It?
"Pay Yourself Back" rewards some Chase cards with extra cash — and it's also a powerful donation tool.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
AB InBev Delivers Mixed Q2 Results As Bud Light Controversy Continues
The world’s largest brewer beat net income expectations but came in light on revenue.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
IRS 10-Year Rule for Inherited IRAs: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter The IRS’ interpretation of the 10-year cleanout rule on inherited IRAs can be complicated.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
IRS Self-Employment Tax Audits of LLC, LP Members: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter Some LLC and LP members who don’t pay SECA taxes are on the IRS’s radar.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Penalties on Early IRA and 401(k) Payouts Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Early withdrawal penalties of 10% typically apply to IRA and 401(k) distributions, but there are exceptions.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Tax Treatment of Settlement Awards and Damages Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Some lawsuit settlement awards and damages are taxable.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Popular Withholding Strategy for IRA RMDs Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Some retirees rely on a withholding rule to avoid paying estimated taxes.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Businesses Would Get Lots of Tax Savings Under House GOP Plan Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter The House GOP tax plan indicates what’s to come if Republicans control Congress and the White House after 2024.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Unrealized Gains Supreme Court Case Could Change Wealth Taxes
Supreme Court In a landmark case, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a mandatory tax on unrealized gains violates the Constitution.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Five-Year Rule on Roth IRA Contributions and Payouts Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter It’s important to know when the five-year clock starts for tax-free earnings.
By Joy Taylor Published