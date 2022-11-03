Proposition 30: Wealth Taxes and EVs on California’s 2022 Midterms Ballot

The November midterm elections are about a week away and while most people are wondering which party will win the U.S. Senate in 2022, Californian’s are being asked to vote yes or no on Proposition 30. Their votes on that tax measure will decide whether wealthier California residents should pay higher taxes to subsidize energy and climate initiatives that would include funding electric vehicles.

Proponents of Proposition 30 include ride share company, Lyft, which has raised millions of dollars to encourage yes votes on the measure. On the other hand, California Gov. Gavin Newsome is among those who oppose Prop 30. In an ad encouraging the public to vote “no” on the energy and climate tax measure, Newsome describes Proposition 30 as a “product of special interests.”

All of this has bubbled to the surface just in time for the 2022 midterm elections in part because of California’s zero emissions goals. The state wants to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Increasing electric vehicle use and enhancing EV charging infrastructure in the state are seen as keys to achieving that goal.

Prop 30: Tax to Fund EV Purchases

On California’s Midterms 2022 ballot, a yes vote on Proposition 30 means that taxpayers with personal income that is over $2 million a year, would pay an addition 1.75% tax. So, from 2023 to 2043, the top income tax rate in the state would increase from just over 13% to a little over 15%.

The revenue generated from the measure would be used for zero-emission vehicle initiatives and to help with wildfire response and prevention, according to information provided on the ballot.

If voters approve Prop 30, proponents say the tax revenue generated would range from $1.3 to $3 billion a year. Although a relatively small number of taxpayers would reportedly pay the additional Prop 30 tax, some opponents worry about the impact that the measure would have. That’s because California already has relatively high tax rates. There are also questions concerning whether any portion of the revenue raised from the Prop 30 “wealth tax” would be set aside for other key areas of concern, like K12 education.

For those and other reasons, several high-profile organizations including the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Teachers Union, and business executives (including the CEO of Netflix), have expressed opposition to the measure. And while some Californians also oppose Prop 30, recent polls reportedly suggest that a majority of likely voters in California may be inclined to vote in favor of Proposition 30.

If Proposition 30 passes, electric vehicle infrastructure, including EV charging stations, could be enhanced with the revenue raised. Funds raised from the tax measure could also help to subsidize EVs purchases for some California residents.

EV Tax Credit Changes

Subsidizing electric vehicle purchases has been a hot topic in 2022 in large part because of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in August. The massive legislation is designed to help reduce the deficit by combatting climate change, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing taxes on some larger corporations.

The law’s focus on clean energy is noteworthy. It provides nearly $270 billion in clean energy tax incentives and revamps tax credits for electric vehicles and EV charging equipment.

However, income and manufacturing limits for claiming the EV tax credits in the law have stirred controversy in recent months. For example, South Korea, the EU, and Sweden have expressed concern over the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act’s North American assembly and sourcing requirements will have on certain EV manufacturers. Those, and similar concerns here in the U.S., have caused some to wonder whether enough people will benefit from the new EV tax credit (i.e., able to claim the tax credit of up to $7,500 for an EV purchase.)

So, what does all this and Proposition 30 mean for California taxpayers? Overall, it appears that some policymakers and business leaders on both sides of the political aisle in California can agree that transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles in favor of EVs could be important. There also seems to be a level of agreement that comprehensive electric vehicle infrastructure and boosting EV purchases and use could be important for achieving zero emissions.

However, only the voters, and the midterm elections results on November 8, will tell whether Californians believe that increasing taxes on the rich via Proposition 30, is the best way to raise the revenue needed to meet the state’s climate and energy goals.