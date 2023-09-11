Maryland Student Loan Tax Credit Deadline Approaching

Some state residents may be eligible to claim a Maryland student loan tax credit in 2023. However, eligible taxpayers are almost out of time to apply for the relief. Although credit recipients won’t receive the debt relief until they file their 2023 tax returns, the application deadline is September 15, 2023.

“This program offers Maryland residents a critical advantage when looking for options to pay off student loan debt,” said Gov. Wes Moore in a release announcing the $9 million in student loan tax credits awarded last year.

For the 2023 tax year, $18 million in tax credits are available. That’s twice the amount in 2023! Are you eligible to claim a student loan tax credit? Here’s what you need to know.

Maryland student loan tax credit

The Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program offers tax credits to eligible Maryland residents. According to the Maryland Higher Education Commission , recipients of the credit will be prioritized for taxpayers who:

Haven’t previously received the credit

Were eligible for in-state tuition

Graduated from a higher education institution located in Maryland

Have high debt-to-income ratios

The dollar amount granted as a tax credit may also be based on the above scenarios. However, it is important to note that you might still qualify for the Maryland student loan tax credit if none of the above criteria apply to your situation.

Who is eligible for the student loan tax credit?

Many Maryland residents qualify for the student loan tax credit. That’s because there are only three main requirements.

You must be a Maryland taxpayer.

You must have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt (graduate or undergraduate).

You must owe at least $5,000 in student loan debt when you apply for the credit.

How do I receive the credit? You will claim the tax credit if approved when you file your 2023 Maryland state tax return. If the credit exceeds your tax liability, you will receive the difference as a tax refund. Recipients of the Maryland student loan tax credit must use the entire credit amount to pay student loan debt. If the credit isn’t used for this reason, the taxpayer must pay the amount back to the state.

Maryland student loan tax credit application

You can complete a free online application for the Maryland student loan tax using your Maryland OneStop account. Alternatively, you can fill out a paper application (must be postmarked by Sept. 15). Residents must also include several supporting documents with their application.

Information from your student loan lender(s)

A copy of your most recently filed Maryland state tax return

Official transcripts from the schools you attended when you incurred your student loan debt

For more details regarding the supporting documents, applicants should read through the instructions provided for the application. Failure to include any necessary information could disqualify you from receiving the credit.

Tax credits for student loan payments

Even if you don’t qualify for the Maryland student loan tax credit or didn’t have time to submit your application this year, you might be eligible for a federal education tax credit in 2023.

The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) is worth up to $2,500 per student and is partially refundable (meaning you could receive a portion of the credit back as a tax refund).

(AOTC) is worth up to $2,500 per student and is partially refundable (meaning you could receive a portion of the credit back as a tax refund). The Lifetime Learning Tax Credit (LLC) is worth up to $2,000 but is not refundable (meaning it can reduce your tax liability, but you won’t receive it back as a tax refund).

(LLC) is worth up to $2,000 but is not refundable (meaning it can reduce your tax liability, but you won’t receive it back as a tax refund). You may be able to claim a tax deduction for up to $2,500 of student loan interest paid in 2023 (this amount depends on your modified AGI ).

Unlike the student loan tax credit for Maryland, you don’t have to use the federal tax credit amounts to pay down your student loans. However, taxpayers must meet specific criteria to claim these federal credits. So, students and graduates should read through the requirements carefully before claiming a credit or deduction on their federal tax returns.