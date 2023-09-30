Louisiana Tax Relief Granted After Seawater Intrusion

The IRS has granted Louisiana tax relief to areas of the state impacted by seawater intrusion. Affected taxpayers now have extended tax deadlines of Feb. 15, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments. The tax deadline extension for Louisiana follows tax relief for several other states this year, including tax extensions for Maine and Massachusetts .

On Sept. 26, President Joe Biden approved the request by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare seawater intrusion of the Mississippi River as a Federally Declared Emergency. Seawater intrusion threatens residents’ drinking water supply by making it unsafe to consume.

“I’m grateful to the Biden administration for making this request a priority and responding quickly to help the people of South Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said in a press release following the declaration.

Louisiana tax relief

Following President Biden’s declaration, the IRS announced Louisiana taxpayers affected by the seawater intrusion now have until Feb. 15, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments that were originally due from Sept. 20, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2024. These extensions include (but might not be limited to) the following:

Quarterly estimated tax payments originally due Jan. 16, 2024, are now due Feb. 15, 2024.

originally due Jan. 16, 2024, are now due Feb. 15, 2024. Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns that were originally due on Oct. 31, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024, are now due on Feb. 15, 2024.

Corporate tax returns with original filing extensions of Oct. 16, 2023, and Nov. 15, 2023, are now due February 15, 2024.

Individuals who were granted original tax filing extensions of Oct. 16, 2023, now have until Feb. 15, 2024, to file 2022 tax returns.

Note: Because tax payments tied to 2022 tax returns were due on April 18, 2023, the extended tax deadlines don't apply to these payments.

Areas affected by Louisiana saltwater intrusion

Taxpayers who live or have businesses in the below areas of Louisiana currently qualify for IRS tax relief. However, additional parishes may be added to this list in the future. Information regarding the latest federally declared disaster areas can be found on the IRS’ disaster relief webpage .

Jefferson Parish

Orleans Parish

Plaquemines Parish

Bernard Parish

The IRS will grant tax relief to qualified taxpayers automatically. However, taxpayers who live outside of the areas but qualify for relief (such as those with documents located in the above parishes) should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.

Some taxpayers impacted by the saltwater intrusion may receive a late filing or payment notice. This can happen if the IRS doesn't have a record of you living in the affected area (for example, if you recently moved). In this case, taxpayers should call the number provided on the notice for relief.

Is the Louisiana tax deadline extended?

Louisiana hasn't announced tax deadline extensions relating to the seawater intrusion. However, the state usually grants tax filing extensions to taxpayers automatically when granted one by the IRS. Taxpayers should contact the Louisiana Department of Revenue to see if an automatic extension applies or if local tax relief is available.