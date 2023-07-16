IRS Extends Vermont Tax Deadline Due to Flooding
Flooding victims in Vermont now have an extended federal tax deadline. Here’s everything you need to know.
Following severe flooding in Vermont last week, the IRS has extended tax filing and tax payment deadlines for all Vermont taxpayers directly impacted by the floods.
- Although Tax Day 2023 has passed for most taxpayers, eligible Vermonters who requested a tax extension now have more time to file their federal tax returns.
- Vermont flooding victims now have until November 15, 2023 to file (and in some cases pay) taxes originally due between July 9 and November 15.
Catastrophic rain storms hit Vermont earlier this month, resulting in widespread flooding that caused at least one death. Thousands of businesses and homes were also reportedly destroyed by the floods.
The Vermont tax deadline extension follows IRS tax deadline extensions for taxes normally due in April 2022 for storm victims in several other states, including California, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, New York, and Indiana. However, not all taxpayers in these states have a tax deadline of November 15.
Who Qualifies for the Vermont Tax Deadline Extension?
Any taxpayer who lives in or owns a business in Vermont that was impacted by the recent flooding qualifies for the IRS tax extension. This applies to all 14 counties in the state.
What if I live outside of Vermont? You can find information on which locations qualify for IRS tax relief in any state on the IRS’ tax relief in disaster situation’s page.
Federal Income Tax Extension
Vermont taxpayers who were previously granted a tax filing extension of October 16 now have an extended deadline of November 15. However, the new IRS deadline extension does not apply to tax payments due for 2022 individual tax returns. These tax payments were due on April 18, 2023.
Estimated Tax Payments and Other Taxes Affected
Impacted Vermont taxpayers have until November 15 to make quarterly etimated tax payments that would normally be due on September 15. Businesses that would normally need to file tax returns on September 15 also have a new extension of November 13. Other impacted taxpayers include the following.
- Quarterly payroll tax returns originally due July 31 and October 31 are now due November 15.
- The deadline for quarterly excise tax returns originally due July 31 and October 31 has also been extended to November 15.
Vermont Tax Deadline Extension
Vermont has not made any announcement regarding state tax relief as a result of the recent flooding. However, Vermont legislation allows for an automatic extension of individual and business tax returns when granted an extension by the IRS. Taxpayers should check with the Vermont Department of Taxes to verify whether tax relief is available at the state level.
Katelyn has more than 6 years' experience working in tax and finance.
