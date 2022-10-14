A Sneak Peek of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application

The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday offered a sneak peek of its student loan debt relief application. The preview comes as lawsuits are mounting against President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Those legal challenges could delay the launch of the student loan debt relief application—at least until later this month.

But if you’re planning to apply for Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness, here’s some information from the application website preview to help you know what to expect.

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

The White House describes the student loan debt relief application as “short and simple,” and says that borrowers will not need to provide any supporting documents or Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID to login to the system or to apply for student loan forgiveness.

When can you apply for student loan debt relief? The application for student loan debt forgiveness is expected to open later this month. The launch of the application has been delayed in part due to lawsuits that have been brought against Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt for eligible borrowers.

The online application form asks for basic borrower information like name, address, date of birth, and social security number. The student loan debt relief application also asks borrowers to agree to several statements regarding eligibility. For example, borrowers will need to agree to provide proof of income by March 31, 2024, if requested to do so by the Department of Education.

When you’re applying for student loan debt relief, you will also need to affirm that you are the individual applying for the debt relief and that you meet the income thresholds for receiving student loan forgiveness. Or you can indicate that you were not required to file a tax return in 2020 or 2021. Income limits for student loan debt forgiveness can be based on adjusted gross income from a borrower’s 2020 or 2021 federal tax return.

The Biden administration says that the online student loan debt relief application will be available in English, and in Spanish, and will be able to be accessed on both mobile and desktop devices.

The student debt relief application form was previewed on the White House's Twitter account.

Do You Qualify for 2022 Student Loan Forgiveness?

Under President Biden's student loan debt cancellation plan, the Department of Education will provide student loan relief up to $10,000 to borrowers whose loans are held by the Department of Education, and whose income is less than $125,000 per year.

If you’re married and file jointly, the student loan cancellation income limit is $250,000. (Each spouse will be eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan cancellation). For Pell Grant recipients, student loan relief of up to $20,000 is available.

Do You Have to Pay Taxes on a Forgiven Student Loan?

You may be wondering if you will be taxed on the amount of your cancelled student loans. The good news is no, you won’t pay federal income tax on your forgiven student loan debt.

However, some states could or will tax forgiven student loan debt. So far, in what has become an evolving situation, Indiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina have confirmed that they will treat cancelled student loan debt as taxable income.

In any case, stay tuned to any information or guidance coming from your state about cancelled student loan debt and visit the Department of Education website for detailed information about applying for 2022 student loan forgiveness.