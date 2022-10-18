2023 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Now Available
The IRS has released the 2023 standard deduction amounts. In addition to saving you money, the standard deduction can also tell you if you even have to file a return.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
The 2023 standard deduction amounts are out. While it will be quite a while before you have to file your 2023 tax return, it's always a good idea to be thinking ahead when it comes to taxes. For many people, the standard deduction is one of the key factors in calculating their ultimate tax bill. That's because it's typically the largest deduction on millions of tax returns each year, and it can determine whether or not you even have to file a return.
Your standard deduction amount depends on your filing status, whether you're 65 or older and/or blind, and whether another taxpayer can claim you as a dependent. They're also adjusted for inflation each year. For the 2023 tax year, the standard deduction amounts are as follows:
|Filing Status
|2023 Standard Deduction
|Single; Married Filing Separately
|$13,850
|Married Filing Jointly; Surviving Spouse
|$27,700
|Head of Household
|$20,800
If you're at least 65 years old or blind, you can claim an additional standard deduction of $1,500 in 2023 ($1,850 if you're claiming the single or head of household filing status). If you're both 65 or older and blind, the additional deduction amount is doubled.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
If you can be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return, your 2023 standard deduction is limited to the greater of $1,250 or your earned income plus $400 (the total can't be more than the basic standard deduction for your filing status).
For the 2022 amounts, see What's the Standard Deduction for 2022 vs. 2021?
Will You Need to File a 2023 Tax Return?
Not everyone is required to file a tax return each year. For instance, most people don't have to file a return if their income is less than their standard deduction. That makes sense, since your standard deduction is subtracted from your adjusted gross income (AGI). As a result, if the standard deduction is greater than your AGI, your taxable income will be reduced to zero.
That's not the case for everyone, though. For instance, different rules for determining whether you're required to file a tax return apply if someone can claim you as a dependent; you owe certain special taxes (e.g., alternative minimum tax, additional tax on a qualified retirement plan, household employment taxes, payroll taxes on unreported tips, etc.); you or your spouse received distributions from a health savings account, Archer MSA, or Medicare Advantage MSA; you had at least $400 of net earnings from self-employment; advance payments of the premium tax credit were made for you or your family; and more.
Plus, even if you aren't required to file a tax return, you might want to file a return anyway. That might be the only way to get a refund for taxes that were withheld from your paycheck or for certain refundable tax credits (e.g., the earned income tax credit).
Rocky is a Senior Tax Editor for Kiplinger with more than 20 years of experience covering federal and state tax developments. Before coming to Kiplinger, he worked for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and Kleinrock Publishing, where he provided breaking news and guidance for CPAs, tax attorneys, and other tax professionals. He has also been quoted as an expert by USA Today, Forbes, U.S. News & World Report, Reuters, Accounting Today, and other media outlets. Rocky has a law degree from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in History from Salisbury University.
-
-
Income Tax Brackets for 2023 Are Set
Although the federal tax rates didn't change, the tax bracket income ranges for the 2023 tax year are adjusted to account for inflation.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings Give Stocks a Boost
Meanwhile, the NAHB housing market index fell sharply in October.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Income Tax Brackets for 2023 Are Set
Although the federal tax rates didn't change, the tax bracket income ranges for the 2023 tax year are adjusted to account for inflation.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps Nearly 9% for 2023
Wealthier Americans will have more Social Security taxes taken from their paychecks next year because more of their income will be subject to the tax.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
You Can Apply Now for Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
The Biden administration has launched the 2022 student loan forgiveness application and millions have already applied for relief.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
401(k) Contribution Deadline Coming Soon
Don’t forget the year-end deadline for making the 2022 max 401(k) contributions that can increase your savings for retirement and help lower your tax bill.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
CVS Will Pay “Pink Tax” and Drop Prices on Period Products
CVS is taking a stand against the pink tax, tampon tax, and period poverty in twelve states where tampons and other menstrual products are more expensive.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Stimulus Checks and Child Tax Credits Are Still Available—If You Hurry
Stimulus payments and 2021 child tax credits are still available for the nearly 10 million eligible individuals who haven’t received them—but important deadlines are just around the corner.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Tax Extension Deadline: File Your 2021 Return Today to Avoid Penalties
If you chose to extend your tax return's due date, the tax extension deadline is approaching fast!
By Rocky Mengle • Last updated
-
2022 Midterm Elections: What the Results Could Mean for Taxes
The 2022 midterm elections are three weeks away and will drive—or stall—very different Democratic and Republican tax priorities.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated