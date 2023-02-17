The SECURE 2.0 Act’s Five Biggest Winners

Previous Next 6/6

Low-Income and Part-Time Workers

The biggest criticism leveled against the new bill is that most provisions benefit higher-income folks. But SECURE 2.0 does provide some retirement help to low-income wage earners and part-time workers.

Starting in 2027, lower- and middle-income workers will receive what amounts to a federal matching contribution – up to $1,000 per person – that must be deposited into their IRA or retirement plan.

Other provisions will help alleviate a common obstacle to saving for retirement: emergency expenses. Taking effect in 2024, companies can let workers set up an emergency savings account through automatic payroll deductions, with a cap of $2,500. Also, employees will be able to withdraw up to $1,000 from their retirement accounts for emergency expenses without having to pay the typical 10% early-withdrawal tax penalty.

For part-time workers, a rule change will require workers to have to work only between 500 and 999 hours in two consecutive years, instead of three, to become eligible for their company’s plan. This is a big win for individuals who currently find themselves among nearly half of private sector employees from ages 18 to 64 who do not have the option to save for retirement at work, according to AARP (opens in new tab).

Whether you’re a big winner or not, SECURE 2.0 likely offers something special for you. So, you may want to meet with a fee-only fiduciary financial adviser who’s up to speed on all these changes to help you take full advantage of them.

That sounds like a win in my book.

