Scams in Retirement: How to Get Fraudsters to Scram
If a caller asks you for money or personal info like account numbers and passwords, you should hang up. Here’s how to spot scammers and protect yourself.
Retirement is a time to celebrate, relax and reap the rewards from decades of working. However, it can be hard to enjoy the fruits of your labor when you're being targeted for fraud. While scammers don't discriminate, the people most vulnerable to scams tend to be older adults.
According to a new study from the AARP, scams targeting older adults cost them more than $28 billion each year. From strange phone calls to fake sweepstakes wins, older people are faced with a variety of outside threats. Many retirees are living on a fixed income and cannot afford to fall for any of these scams. They need their money to last for their entire retirement, and in most cases, the money stolen from them is never returned, which could be devastating to their financial situation.
However, there are a few basic guidelines that can help older adults understand what to look out for to avoid becoming a victim.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. Impostor scams.
One of the most common scams that older people face is impostor scams, specifically people impersonating government officials. In these scams, older adults will receive calls from people pretending to be officials with the Social Security Administration, the IRS or Medicare. They may ask for personal information like a bank account number or passwords. Scammers may go so far as to threaten victims with arrest or suspension of their Social Security payments if they don’t give them the information that they want.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a government official, it’s a scam and you should immediately hang up. Representatives from the IRS and Social Security Administration never ask for personal information over the phone and will not threaten legal action or demand money.
2. Grandchildren scams.
A scam that is becoming more common is the grandparent scam. This is when a scammer pretending to be a grandchild calls and asks for money. They will claim that they are in trouble and need money for bills or even say they were arrested and need bail money. Many scammers research social media pages or obituaries so they can share personal information to help convince the older adult that they are their grandchild.
If you receive a call like this, the first thing you should do is immediately hang up. Then you can call the relative the caller was pretending to be and see if they can verify they are ok. Don’t ever send money or gift cards to the imposter. A good tip is to come up with a code word with loved ones so if anyone is ever in real trouble you can ask for it over the phone so you know if it is an actual emergency.
3. Caregiver scams.
Many older adults have caregivers who live with them or spend a significant amount of time in their homes. These caregivers tend to have access to their clients’ personal information, making it easier for them to steal cash, credit cards or valuables. Some may even use this information to open up new credit cards or bank accounts to make purchases for themselves. Unfortunately, if the caregiver is related to the older person, many of these scams will go unreported because of the close relationship.
If you are hiring a caregiver for yourself or a family member, do your research. Make sure the person is licensed and comes from a reputable company. Ask for references and speak with people who have worked with them in the past.
Scams against older adults are scary and becoming more common. If you or a member of your family falls victim to a scam, the first thing you should do is report it to your local police department or sheriff’s office. If your case needs to be investigated further, they can refer you to the proper authorities. If you are worried about being scammed, educate yourself. By understanding what to look for, you can help protect yourself from becoming a victim.
Drake & Associates is an independent investment advisory firm registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives, or the financial situation and the particular needs of any person who may view this report. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed it so be construed as solicitation to buy or sell a security of personalized investment, tax, or legal advice. The information cited is believed to be from reliable sources, Drake & Associates assumes no obligation to update this information, or to advise on further development relating to it. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Tony Drake is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and the founder and CEO of Drake & Associates in Waukesha, Wis. Tony is an Investment Adviser Representative and has helped clients prepare for retirement for more than a decade. He hosts The Retirement Ready Radio Show on WTMJ Radio each week and is featured regularly on TV stations in Milwaukee. Tony is passionate about building strong relationships with his clients so he can help them build a strong plan for their retirement.
-
-
Three IRS Tax Deadlines for June 17
Tax Deadlines There are some important June IRS tax deadlines you shouldn’t overlook.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
What's Worth Your Money: Clear, TSA PreCheck or Global Entry?
A look at the relative value of Clear vs TSA PreCheck vs Global Entry for travelers.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Are You a Money Dummy? Here’s How to Fix That
Lots of us didn’t learn about finances in school (or at home). No worries. To get ahead, you just need to dive right in and get started.
By Mindy J. Oglesby, CFP®, NSSA®, IRMAACP Published
-
Melinda French Gates Models Three Strong Lessons for Philanthropists
Gates' willingness to pivot and her focus on her charitable giving vision provide an excellent example for current and future philanthropists.
By Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CAP®, CSRIC®, CRPS® Published
-
The Seven Deadly Sins of Wealth Management
If you want a happy retirement, it's critical to pay attention to these 'sins' — ignoring even one could put your dream retirement at risk.
By Joe Maier, JD, CPA Published
-
Four Things You Need to Know About Your Aging Parents
When it comes to estate planning for your aging parents, knowledge about their wishes and finances is power.
By Leila Evans, CFP® Published
-
Five Cost-Saving Tips for Wedding Guests to Consider
Attending a wedding can get very expensive very fast, especially if you go out of town, so here are some considerations for keeping the cost in check.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
Four Steps to Help Widows Rebuild Financial Stability
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone. But your journey to financial independence can start here.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published
-
Should You Take Your Pension as a Lump Sum?
The answer depends on multiple factors, such as what your alternative investment options would be, whether you want to leave money to a beneficiary and more.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
How to Add Home Equity to Your Retirement Income Planning
Home equity is sometimes overlooked as a viable resource in retirement. You don’t have to sell your home to find income and liquidity.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published