Why 65 Is the Most Dangerous Number in Your Retirement Plan

Sixty-five is an age we treat like a finish line. Work stops. Retirement starts. Nobody questions it.
They should.
That selection of that number wasn't inspired by biology. It came from actuarial arithmetic in another century.
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In 1889, Germany's Otto von Bismarck created the first national pension and set the eligible age at 70, then lowered it to 65. He wasn't being generous. Life expectancy in Germany at the time was around 45. Almost nobody would live long enough to collect.
Franklin Roosevelt imported the same number into Social Security in 1935. The average American lived to 61. The math worked for the same reason. Most workers were never expected to touch the benefit.
Neither man was designing for a retirement that lasts 30 years. Neither could have imagined it, and no one rewrote the number once medicine changed the outcome.
That is the part almost everyone misses: 65 was never a biological marker for the end of useful work. It was a budget line, set for a population that lived a third as long as we do now. We kept the number and forgot why it existed.
Meanwhile, the country is living through something demographers call Peak 65. More Americans are turning 65 right now than at any point in our history. More than 12,000 people a day are crossing that line.
Soon, nearly one in five Americans will be 65 or older. Most are walking into retirement following advice written for their grandparents' bodies, lifespans and bank accounts.
Here is the number that should worry you more than any market forecast. A 65-year-old man today can expect to live an additional 18 years; a woman, an additional 21. One in four will reach their 90s.
Retiring at 65 doesn't mean funding a short coda. It means financing a second adulthood, decades long, with no paycheck behind it.
Do the math on what that means for your money
Every year you keep working is a year your savings compound without a withdrawal. It's also a year less that your savings need to cover. That is not one benefit. It is two, working in the same direction at once.
Delay Social Security instead of your paycheck, and the math compounds again: Your benefit grows by roughly 8% for every year you wait past full retirement age, up to 70. Few investments anywhere offer such a guaranteed return.
Run the comparison. A worker who retires at 65 with $600,000 saved, and one who works three more years with the same balance and the same contributions, aren't close to the same outcome.
The second worker adds years of growth and years of savings and shrinks the number of years the money has to last.
Three years doesn't sound like much. On a retirement that may run three decades, it can be the difference between a plan that survives and one that does not.
None of this means grinding through the same job at the same pace until you drop. It means questioning the idea that the only options are full speed or full stop.
There is no single right answer. A construction worker with a bad back is not weighing the same choice as a consultant who sits at a desk. Someone caring for an aging parent has a different calculus than someone with no obligations at home.
The point is not that everyone should work until 70. The point is that 65 should be a choice you make with open eyes, not a deadline you face without reading the fine print.
The workplace is already moving in this direction, even if nobody has given it a name. The share of Americans 65 and older still working has more than doubled in the past 25 years. Among workers 75 and older, it has tripled.
Employers are inventing workarounds because they can't afford to lose the knowledge walking out the door.
- Engineers retire on Friday and return Monday as consultants
- Law partners shift to "of counsel" instead of disappearing
- Hospitals bring back nurses on schedules that fit their lives instead of erasing them from the roster
These aren't formal programs yet. Most companies are improvising, seeing an opportunity, not a wall.
If you are 10 years from a traditional retirement date, start the conversation with your employer now about what a phased exit could look like:
- Reduced hours
- Project-based work
- A shift from full-time to advisory
The earlier you raise it, the more leverage you have to shape it instead of accepting whatever you're offered on your way out.
If a full phase-down is not realistic in your field, look for a bridge.
- Consulting
- Board work
- Teaching what you know
Even a part-time role in a different field can cover living expenses long enough to leave your portfolio untouched and your Social Security benefit growing.
None of this is about loving your job so much that you never want to stop. Some people are done at 65, full stop, and that's a legitimate answer.
The point is that most people aren't choosing 65. They're inheriting it, the way you inherit a hand-me-down that no longer fits, then spending years wondering why the plan feels tight in all the wrong places.
Longevity isn't the problem. It's the reward. Unprepared longevity is the problem, and the retire-at-65 default is one of the clearest ways people back into it without noticing.
The finish line most of us grew up picturing was built for people who didn't get this many extra years. You did. The plan should reflect that.
Before you set a retirement date, run the math on what one, three, or five more years of earning does to the rest of your life. Then decide on purpose, not on a number handed to you by a 19th-century chancellor who never expected anyone to collect.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.