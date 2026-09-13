Living longer creates the opportunity for more — more experiences, more time with loved ones and more chances to pursue what matters most.
Unfortunately, there is often a disconnect between the life people hope to enjoy and how prepared they feel to support it. While most expect to age well, many are still working to build the foundation needed to turn their vision into reality.
Closing that gap starts with an understanding of what lies ahead and planning accordingly, allowing you to approach those added years with greater clarity and confidence.
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Redefining aging
According to Guardian's 2026 Mind, Body, and Wallet® report, people are focused not only on living longer, but on maintaining independence, purpose and stability along the way.
Working Americans have a clear picture of what they want that future to look like. Sixty percent anticipate having more free time, 55% look forward to traveling, and 52% want to spend more time with friends and family, reflecting a desire for a more active, connected and fulfilling stage of life.
Retirement itself is evolving, as well. Two-thirds of Americans expect to continue working in some capacity, whether for income, personal fulfillment or social connection.
Where preparedness often falls short
Despite these evolving expectations, many Americans aren't fully prepared for the realities of a longer life.
Guardian found that Americans' financial wellness is at its lowest point in 15 years, with just three in 10 individuals reporting "excellent" or "very good" financial health.
Many people continue to face challenges managing day-to-day finances, with only 32% saying they do so very well, and more than half reporting difficulty living within their means.
Looking further ahead, long-term readiness is also limited. Just 13% feel on track to achieve their desired retirement lifestyle, and planning for key aspects of aging, such as housing or care needs, often remains incomplete.
Broader well-being trends add another layer of complexity. Just 31% of working Americans say they get enough exercise, and only 34% report being good at taking care of their mental health, both of which can influence independence and quality of life over time.
Taken together, these patterns point to a growing disconnect: As lifespans increase, the need for thoughtful preparation grows as well, yet many are still figuring out how to plan effectively for what's ahead.
Building financial confidence for the future
Preparing for a longer life isn't about reaching a single milestone, but rather building habits and a strategy that can evolve over time. Starting early can create more flexibility down the road — yet progress at any stage can make a meaningful difference.
Ultimately, these steps help support the financial confidence needed to enjoy later life as intended.
A few core priorities can help you keep that effort on track:
Start early and build a strong financial foundation. Establishing good financial habits early, such as building emergency reserves, saving consistently, investing for long-term growth and participating in workplace retirement plans can create flexibility.
When invested, even modest contributions can compound, helping reduce pressure later in life and providing a buffer against unexpected events.
Strengthen and protect as life evolves. As income and responsibilities grow, financial strategies should expand, as well. Increasing retirement contributions, managing debt and ensuring appropriate protection such as life and disability coverage can help safeguard progress and reduce the risk of setbacks that could derail long-term goals.
Plan for income, not just accumulation. A longer retirement shifts the focus from how much is saved to how those savings will be used.
Creating sustainable income, addressing longevity risk and preparing for healthcare and caregiving costs are essential to maintaining independence and financial stability over decades.
Stay flexible and adapt over time. Longevity introduces uncertainty, making flexibility critical. Financial plans should be revisited regularly to reflect changing goals, market conditions and life circumstances.
Staying engaged, even in retirement, can help ensure that strategies remain aligned with both lifestyle needs and long-term security.
Finding support along the way
Preparing financially for a long, fulfilling life is more complex than ever. However, it's not a journey you need to navigate alone. More than six in 10 Americans who report high financial wellness also work with a financial adviser, highlighting just how valuable it can be to have a trusted partner each step of the way.
Whether retirement is on the horizon or still decades away, an adviser can provide personalized guidance tailored to your needs and goals. Through regular check-ins, you can gain clearer insight into your financial picture, track progress toward your goals and adjust your approach as circumstances evolve, all within a relationship that strengthens over years and even decades.
Planning for longevity with confidence
Living longer changes the financial equation, but what we know for certain is that the quality of later years is shaped by decisions made much earlier. Building strong financial habits, protecting against risk and planning for reliable income, especially when backed by the expertise of a financial adviser, can be the difference between simply living longer and living with confidence.
By focusing on income, protection and adaptability, you can be better positioned to turn longevity into a source of stability and opportunity.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.