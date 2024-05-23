One in Five Americans Have No Retirement Savings. Do You?

20% of adults ages 50+ have no retirement savings, 61% worry they won't have enough at retirement, as per new AARP survey. Plus six tips to start saving now.

A single golden egg in a nest made from dollar bills isolated on white background.The single egg represents a single investment for the future, usually retirement or a college fund.
1 in 5 adults ages 50+ have no retirement savings, and more than half are worried they will not have enough money to support them in retirement, according to a new AARP survey.

The study reflects concerns amid a shaky economy, high prices and an uncertain future.

