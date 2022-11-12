What Is Lifetime Income Insurance Worth?
A Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit (GLWB) could be just what you need when markets are down and you’re worried about future income.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Imagine that you decided to retire at the end of 2021 and were planning on spending $25,000 each year from a $500,000 balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds. Before this year, you would have had about an 80% chance of being able to fund 30 years of income. Fast-forward to today, when your portfolio is down 20% or more, would you still feel comfortable spending $25,000?
How much would you pay to know that, despite recent poor market performance, you could still withdraw $25,000 a year and not have to worry about how your investments are doing or even how long you will live?
This type of protection is available through a lifetime income benefit guarantee on annuities, also known as a Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit, or GLWB. Designed to protect retirees during market downturns, annuities with a GLWB allow retirees to generate a specific amount of income, that can potentially increase throughout retirement, no matter how long they live or how their portfolios perform.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Retirees value lifetime income insurance because it reduces the emotional burden of investment losses. Without it, the uncertainty can result in anxiety that affects quality of life in retirement. Nearly two-thirds of consumers said that they worry about their finances several times a month, and one-quarter worry about their finances every day, according to the third Protected Retirement Income and Planning Study (opens in new tab) from the Alliance for Lifetime Income and CANNEX.
In a new white paper (opens in new tab) published by the Retirement Income Institute, we explore how to think about the costs associated with guaranteeing lifetime income. There are no free lunches in personal finance, so it is important to understand the cost of providing lifestyle insurance in retirement, typically about 1% of the balance of the account, for life, to provide the guarantee.
Those costs are often mischaracterized as an “expense” or a “fee,” not as an insurance premium. The former describes reduction in investment value in exchange for an immediate service — the sale of a financial product, for example — whereas the latter is a payment made to an insurance company with the expectation that a portion of it will be returned to the policyholder through claims they make.
Like any other form of insurance, annuities can protect you from a significant loss of wealth that otherwise might have occurred because of market declines. For those in or planning for retirement, leaving your assets unprotected means putting at risk the lifestyle you envision for yourself.
Many retirees have found that the peace of mind is worth the insurance premium one pays to get the guarantee of a lifetime income insurance premium. Protected streams of income can help you afford your desired lifestyle in retirement regardless of what happens in the markets. Now more than ever, retirees see the value of incorporating these benefits into their financial plan.
David Blanchett is managing director and head of retirement research with PGIM. Michael Finke is professor of wealth management, WMCP program director, director of the Granum Center for Financial Security, and Frank M. Engle Chair of Economic Security at the American College of Financial Services. Both are Fellows of the Alliance for Lifetime Income – Retirement Income Institute.
David Blanchett, PhD, CFA, CFP®, is Managing Director and Head of Retirement Research for PGIM DC Solutions. PGIM is the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. In this role he develops research and innovative solutions to help improve retirement outcomes for investors with a focus on defined contribution plans. Prior to joining PGIM he was the Head of Retirement Research for Morningstar Investment Management. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Wealth Management at The American College of Financial Services and Research Fellow for the Alliance for Lifetime Income. David has published over 100 papers in a variety of industry and academic journals that have received awards from the CFP Board, the Financial Analysts Journal, the Journal of Financial Planning, and the International Centre for Pension Management. In 2014 InvestmentNews included him in their inaugural 40 under 40 list as a “visionary” for the financial planning industry, and in 2021 ThinkAdvisor included him in the IA25+. When David isn’t working, he’s probably out for a jog, playing with his four kids, or rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats.
- Michael Finke, Ph.D.Chief Academic Officer, The American College of Financial Services
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Climbing on Interest-Rate Optimism
Investors continued to cheer Thursday's inflation update, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 scoring their best week in months.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
New Target Stores Will Be Huge
The discount retailer will expand its footprint and design with more stores and remodels that will reflect the new concept.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
4 Ways You Can Take Advantage of a Down Market
With markets down for the year, it may seem that all the news is bad. But now could be a good time to make some profitable moves.
By Adam Grealish • Published
-
Finding Peace of Mind With Your Retirement Income
Even in tough times, you can secure retirement income that lets you maintain your lifestyle, lasts a lifetime, adjusts for life events and leaves a legacy for the kids.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative • Published
-
What to Do When an Unhappy Customer Threatens to Ruin Your Rep
Some customers go too far when they feel they haven’t been treated well, demanding unreasonable make-goods and even resorting to extortion. An attorney offers some advice.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Rising Interest Rates Change the Math on Pensions for Some Would-Be Retirees
Now is a good time to think about when and if to take a lump sum on your pension and what to do with it. Let’s explore the pros and cons.
By Michael Aloi, CFP® • Published
-
Counterattack: Tips for Thwarting a Will Contest
From contentious relatives to scam artists, wills are not immune to the threat of a contest. If you have an inkling such a fight could be in your estate’s future, here are some ways to limit the risk.
By Linda Kotis, Esq. • Last updated
-
5 Steps to a Stronger Financial Plan
It’s impossible to be right all the time, but a strong plan and constantly assessing where you are can help you pivot when bad things inevitably happen.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser • Published
-
Safe Harbor 401(k)s Can Help Small-Business Owners Keep Happy Employees
Immediate vesting and contributions by the employer regardless of the employee’s participation pump up workers. Employers get lower costs and tax benefits.
By Mike Piershale, ChFC • Published
-
5 Survival Tips for the Bear Market
It’s been a painful year for investors, but focusing on the long term and implementing constructive actions can help weather the turbulence.
By Daniel Kern, CFA®, CFP® • Last updated