Internet Directory of Resources to Help You Age in Place

Yourself
- Plan your lifespan: www.planyourlifespan.org A guide through options and decisions you otherwise may be forced to make under duress or that may have to be made for you. Print out or email your decisions to those who need to know your wishes
- Plan for financial and legal needs later in life: https://planforclarity.org/en/home
- Find home health aids: www.visitingangels.com and www.homeinstead.com
- Fall-prevention programs with exercises to build strength and balance can be found at YMCAs, Silver Sneakers www.silversneakers.com/blog/balance-exercises-seniors-2 and Nymbl, a balance training app https://nymblscience.com
- Alzheimer’s support groups: alz.org
Your home
- Home safety self assessment prepared by the University at Buffalo and posted by Erie County, N.Y., Department of Senior Services: https://www3.erie.gov/seniorservices/sites/www3.erie.gov.seniorservices/files/2022-03/home_safety_self_assessment_booklet.pdf
- The Home Modification Occupational Therapy Alliance (https://hmota.net) can help find a local HMOT whose specialty aligns with your needs. 269.978.8340 or info@hmota.net
- Equipment/ devices for aging and dementia: http://alzstore.com
- Retrofitting kitchens: www.shelfgenie.com
- AI-assisted help finding vetted occupational therapists, contractors and devices to modify your home and help navigate life with dementia and as you age: www.asksamie.com
Your support
- Find an aging life care expert with the search tool from the Aging Life Care Association, formerly known as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers. Go to “Find an Aging Life Care Expert” in the pull-down menu: www.aginglifecare.org
- Meal preparation: https://chefsforseniors.com
- Veterans’ caregiver support line and program: www.caregiver.va.gov
Your community
- AARP’s livability index rates communities by zip code: https://livabilityindex.aarp.org
- Community connections. The Village Movement, a grassroots movement that has more than 300 different local programs across the country to help older people connect with services: www.helpfulvillage.com
- Transportation. Gogograndparent www.gogograndparent.com
- Walkability. Plug in an address on the Walk Score site: www.walkscore.com
When you can't stay home
- Long-term care placement assistance: https://carepatrol.com
Miscellaneous resources
- Seniors Blue Book. Resources for aging, such as case managers in your community, adult day programs, advanced care planning, estate planning, financial assistance. They will mail out a free book. https://seniorsbluebook.com
- Volunteers of America. General help: www.voa.org
- Technology resources for aging in place: www.kiplinger.com/retirement/age-tech
