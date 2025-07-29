Internet Directory of Resources to Help You Age in Place

There's a wealth of experts, businesses and charities that can help you age in place, with advice on fall prevention, home modification and much more. Use our directory to locate services near you.

Close-up of a man holding an elderly woman&#039;s hands.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

Use these resources to help you age in place, from the Kiplinger Retirement Report.

Yourself

Your home

Your support

  • Find an aging life care expert with the search tool from the Aging Life Care Association, formerly known as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers. Go to “Find an Aging Life Care Expert” in the pull-down menu: www.aginglifecare.org
  • Meal preparation: https://chefsforseniors.com
  • Veterans’ caregiver support line and program: www.caregiver.va.gov

Your community

When you can't stay home

Miscellaneous resources

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.

Related content

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Elaine Silvestrini
Senior Editor, Kiplinger Retirement Report

Elaine Silvestrini has worked for Kiplinger since 2021, serving as senior retirement editor since 2022. Before that, she had an extensive career as a newspaper and online journalist, primarily covering legal issues at the Tampa Tribune and the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. In more recent years, she's written for several marketing, legal and financial websites, including Annuity.org and LegalExaminer.com, and the newsletters Auto Insurance Report and Property Insurance Report.

Latest