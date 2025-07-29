Internet Directory of Resources to Help You Age in Place

Use these resources to help you age in place, from the Kiplinger Retirement Report.

Yourself

Plan your lifespan: www.planyourlifespan.org A guide through options and decisions you otherwise may be forced to make under duress or that may have to be made for you. Print out or email your decisions to those who need to know your wishes

A guide through options and decisions you otherwise may be forced to make under duress or that may have to be made for you. Print out or email your decisions to those who need to know your wishes Plan for financial and legal needs later in life: https://planforclarity.org/en/home

Find home health aids: www.visitingangels.com and www.homeinstead.com

Fall-prevention programs with exercises to build strength and balance can be found at YMCAs, Silver Sneakers www.silversneakers.com/blog/balance-exercises-seniors-2 and Nymbl, a balance training app https://nymblscience.com

Alzheimer’s support groups: alz.org

Your home

Home safety self assessment prepared by the University at Buffalo and posted by Erie County, N.Y., Department of Senior Services: https://www3.erie.gov/seniorservices/sites/www3.erie.gov.seniorservices/files/2022-03/home_safety_self_assessment_booklet.pdf

The Home Modification Occupational Therapy Alliance (https://hmota.net) can help find a local HMOT whose specialty aligns with your needs. 269.978.8340 or info@hmota.net

Equipment/ devices for aging and dementia: http://alzstore.com

Retrofitting kitchens: www.shelfgenie.com

AI-assisted help finding vetted occupational therapists, contractors and devices to modify your home and help navigate life with dementia and as you age: www.asksamie.com

Your support

Find an aging life care expert with the search tool from the Aging Life Care Association, formerly known as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers. Go to “Find an Aging Life Care Expert” in the pull-down menu: www.aginglifecare.org

Meal preparation: https://chefsforseniors.com

Veterans’ caregiver support line and program: www.caregiver.va.gov

Your community

AARP’s livability index rates communities by zip code: https://livabilityindex.aarp.org

Community connections. The Village Movement, a grassroots movement that has more than 300 different local programs across the country to help older people connect with services: www.helpfulvillage.com

Transportation. Gogograndparent www.gogograndparent.com

Walkability. Plug in an address on the Walk Score site: www.walkscore.com

When you can't stay home

Long-term care placement assistance: https://carepatrol.com

Miscellaneous resources

Seniors Blue Book. Resources for aging, such as case managers in your community, adult day programs, advanced care planning, estate planning, financial assistance. They will mail out a free book. https://seniorsbluebook.com

Volunteers of America. General help: www.voa.org

Technology resources for aging in place: www.kiplinger.com/retirement/age-tech

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement.

