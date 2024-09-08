Prepare to Start Taking Money Out of Your Inherited IRA
A reprieve for adult children and other non-spouse beneficiaries of inherited IRAs will end in 2025.
If you’ve postponed taking required distributions from an inherited IRA, mark your calendar. There’s a good chance you’ll need to start taking withdrawals from your account next year to avoid a hefty penalty from the IRS.
Beneficiaries of traditional IRAs have always had to pay taxes on withdrawals from inherited accounts, but before 2020, they could minimize the tax bill by extending withdrawals over their life expectancy. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act, which was signed into law in 2019, put an end to this tax-saving strategy for most adult children, grandchildren and other non-spouse heirs who inherit a traditional IRA from someone who died on or after January 1, 2020.
Those heirs now have two options: Take a lump sum and pay taxes on the entire amount or transfer the money to an inherited IRA that must be depleted within 10 years after the death of the original owner. For example, if you inherited an IRA in 2020, year one is 2021, and the account needs to be cleaned out by December 31, 2030.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Inherited IRA rules clarified
Initially, tax experts believed non-spouse beneficiaries could wait until year 10 to deplete their accounts, which would give beneficiaries more flexibility in how they time their withdrawals.
But the IRS issued guidance in early 2022 stating that if the original owner died on or after the date he or she was to take required minimum distributions, non-spouse beneficiaries must take RMDs based on their life expectancy in years one through nine and deplete the balance in year 10. (If the original owner hadn’t started RMDs, beneficiaries can take withdrawals anytime during the 10-year period.)
In response to confusion about that guidance, the IRS waived penalties for failing to take an RMD from an inherited IRA in tax years 2021 through 2024. However, the IRS issued final inherited IRA rules in July stating that beneficiaries must start taking RMDs next year and deplete the account within 10 years of the original owner’s death. The penalty for missing a distribution is 25% of the amount you should have withdrawn. (The penalty will be reduced to 10% if you make up the missed RMD within two years.)
Inherited Roth IRAs
The 10-year rule also applies to inherited Roth IRAs, but with an important difference: You aren’t required to pay taxes on the withdrawals, and you don’t have to take required minimum distributions because the original owner didn’t have to take them, either.
If you can afford to wait until year 10 to deplete the account, you’ll enjoy more than a decade of tax-free growth.
Inherited IRA rules for spouses
The 10-year rule doesn’t apply to spouses who inherit an IRA. They’ll continue to have the option of rolling the money into a new or existing IRA and postponing withdrawals until they reach the age at which they must take RMDs (currently age 73).
Still, the requirement will affect millions of Generation X, millennial and Gen Z adult children who stand to inherit trillions of dollars in IRAs and other assets from their parents over the next 20 years.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Block joined Kiplinger in June 2012 from USA Today, where she was a reporter and personal finance columnist for more than 15 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Akron Beacon-Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. In 1993, she was a Knight-Bagehot fellow in economics and business journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She has a BA in communications from Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va.
-
-
Apple's Launch Event 2024: Next-Generation Apple Watches and New AirPods 4
Apple’s September 9th big event is sure to surprise and amaze with the new iPhone 16, along with next-generation Apple Watch models and new AirPods 4.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Five Things About Annuities That May Surprise You
They're more varied, flexible and cost-effective than most people think, so don't let their complexity scare you off.
By Ken Nuss Published
-
Five Things About Annuities That May Surprise You
They're more varied, flexible and cost-effective than most people think, so don't let their complexity scare you off.
By Ken Nuss Published
-
Six Target-Date Funds to Buy For Your Retirement
These six target-date funds are good set-it-and-forget-it options that are a staple of retirement plans.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Make Longevity Risk Part of Your Retirement Plan
Here some ways to mitigate longevity risk into your existing retirement plans.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
How Long $750,000 in Savings Plus Social Security Will Last in Every State
How long $750,000 plus Social Security will last depends on when you retire and where you live.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
It's National 401(k) Day: Have You Checked Your 401(k) Balance?
National 401(k) Day is a great opportunity to review and if need be, revamp your 401(k), as well as any other retirement holdings.
By Adam Shell Published
-
How Much Life Insurance Do You Really Need?
Here's an example of what life insurance coverage would look like, with actual dollar amounts, for a hypothetical family with a mortgage and student debt.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
AI and Your Portfolio: How LLMs Can Boost Your Investments
Large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's GPT-4, can sift through massive datasets, identify patterns and generate insights about investment decisions.
By Francis Geeseok Oh Published
-
Kamala Harris Calls for 28% Capital Gains Tax, Diverging from Biden's Higher Rate
Capital Gains Capital gains tax rates are an important issue for some voters in the upcoming November election.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated