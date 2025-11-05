I'm 62 and Want to Work a Few More Years, but All of This AI Talk Makes Me Feel Like a Dinosaur. Can I Just Do My Job Without Technology Complicating Things?

Question: I'm 62, I want to work a few more years and I'm good at my job. But all of this AI talk makes me feel like a dinosaur. Can't I just do my job for a few more years without technology complicating things?

Answer: By age 62, many people feel ready to bring their careers to a close. And since 62 is the earliest age to claim Social Security , it can be an easy enough exit point for folks who have enough retirement savings.

However, not everyone feels ready to end their career at 62. The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College reports that in 2024, men retired at age 65 on average, while women retired at 63. And if you enjoy what you do, you may want to keep at it a few more years rather than deal with the uncertainty of how you’ll fill your days as a retiree.

Plus, you may want to keep working a few more years beyond 62 for financial reasons. As of 2022, the last year for which there's data available, the median retirement savings balance among 62-year-olds was only $185,000. Even if you’ve saved considerably more than that, you may have the goal of boosting your nest egg by working a few more years, especially if you’re at your peak salary.

But as much as you may want to keep working, you may be worried that AI will get in the way somehow — whether by changing the parameters of your job or, worse yet, taking over your job.

It’s not such an unusual thing to be anxious about. A recent Pew Research report found that 52% of workers are worried about the future impact of AI in the workplace. And 32% think it will lead to fewer jobs.

Even if you're not particularly concerned with losing your job to AI, you may be worried about how you'll adjust to it. Pew Research says 33% of workers feel overwhelmed by AI. And if you’re simply trying to coast through the end of your career, you may feel that you don’t have the mental energy to embrace it.

The reality, though, is that AI is probably here to stay. So rather than refuse to adapt, you may want to accept it and try your best to get on board with it.

Don’t be too quick to write off AI

The idea of using AI may seem foreign to you if you’re done well without it your entire career. But like it or not, companies are increasingly relying on AI to improve efficiency. And if you’re not willing to pivot, you could find yourself out of a job.

"In today's competitive job market, ignoring technology and failing to adopt AI is one of the quickest ways to get replaced," says Dr. Kyle Elliott, Founder, Tech Career Coach, and Mental Health Expert at Kyle Elliott Consulting . "If you're not willing to use AI to work smarter, they'll hire someone else who is."

That said, it’s important to recognize that your employer may not be looking to replace you with technology so much as help you make better use of your time. And it’s equally crucial to have confidence in your personal knowledge and experience as AI integration takes hold at your place of work.

"It's important to remember that you are not outdated,” says Jan Hendrik von Ahlen , CTO at JobLeads. “You are a professional and an expert in your field with decades of experience. The most important thing is to remember to treat AI like a tool, not like a whole new career that you need to learn right before starting your retirement."

You don’t have to learn everything at once

The idea of becoming skilled in AI might seem overwhelming, and understandably so. But as von Ahlen says, there’s no reason not to take your time learning it.

“You can start integrating AI into your daily work step by step, starting from something small. For example, let AI draft your emails and memos from your bullet points or use it to summarize documents or meetings,” he says.

Once you feel more comfortable that you've mastered the basics, you can start incorporating AI into different tasks.

Elliott agrees and explains that you don't have to become an expert in every single AI tool right away.

"Start simple with ChatGPT or your other favorite AI chatbot for research, writing, and related tasks. Then, slowly incorporate new tools over time," he suggests.

Elliott also says you shouldn't hesitate to ask for help learning AI if you feel like you're hitting a wall.

"Consider whether there are tech-savvy employees within your organization who are willing to help you get up to speed," he says.

Finally, ensure that you take the time to learn how to use AI safely. Be sure to understand how AI can put company data at risk and the new cyber threats it poses.

AI may not be as scary as you think

It’s easy to look at AI as a daunting new technology you’d rather avoid at the tail end of your career. But that may not be possible. If you want to be able to retire on your preferred timeline, it may be in your best interest to learn AI, at least on a basic level.

“Fortunately, AI is very user-friendly,” Elliott says. “Don't be intimidated or feel like you need to be fluent in it. You simply need to be willing to learn.”