How to Use Your Estate Plan to Save Tax Now: A Timely Update
Consider an upstream basis trust and a general power of appointment for an older family member to reduce capital gains taxes on highly appreciated assets.
An upstream basis trust can be used to minimize capital gains on assets sold during your lifetime. This is done by providing an older family member (Mom, Dad or Grandpa) a power of appointment in your trust holding appreciated assets with low or no basis.
A general power of appointment (GPOA) empowers the holder of the power to give away or direct the distribution of your property upon your death. This “power of appointment” provides a step-up in the assets in the trust upon the power holder’s death.
You do not have to inform the power holder (Mom, Dad or Grandpa) that they hold this power. You can also limit the exercise of this power to require the prior written consent of another person who is not related to or subordinate to the power holder. The power itself can be somewhat limited, such as appointing assets to a creditor.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Greater care must be taken if the designated power holder lacks capacity when granted or given their power. If so, consider stating that an agent under a durable power of attorney or guardian could act. Note that this would typically mean that the agent is designated in a pre-existing valid durable power of attorney.
Here’s an example
Son buys an office building (or Apple stock) for $1 million. The building or stock is now worth $10 million. If sold, a capital gains tax of 20% to 33.3% might be owed. If held in trust granting Dad a GPOA and Dad dies, the income tax basis is increased to the fair market value as of the date of death. If the building or stock is sold at or around that date, there’s no tax on the capital gain, a tax savings of $2 million to $3.33 million. If the asset is not sold and subject to depreciation, such as a building, the depreciation is now recalculated with a basis of $10 million. This will provide a substantial tax savings even if the building is not sold.
This upstream basis trust was recently discussed at the 2024 Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, which is one of the premier estate planning and tax planning educational events held nationally each year. We have been utilizing this technique for years. For more information about how this works, please see my article How to Use Your Estate Plan to Save on Taxes While You’re Still Alive!
Related Content
Founder of The Goralka Law Firm, John M. Goralka assists business owners, real estate owners and successful families to achieve their enlightened dreams by better protecting their assets, minimizing income and estate tax and resolving messes and transitions to preserve, protect and enhance their legacy. John is one of few California attorneys certified as a Specialist by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization in both Taxation and Estate Planning, Trust and Probate.
-
-
22 Margarita Day Deals and Discounts
From California to New York City, restaurants nationwide celebrate Margarita Day on February 22. Here’s to you!
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Nears New High After Nvidia Earnings
Global stock markets rallied after the chipmaker's impressive financial results and guidance.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Three Common Mutual Fund Misconceptions Debunked
Mutual funds let investors access a basket of securities rather than buying individual ones on their own, but there are some misconceptions about them.
By Brian Spinelli, CFP®, AIF® Published
-
529s: No Longer the Ho-Hum Investing Device for College
Changes to the plans allow for the savings to be rolled into a Roth IRA, as long as certain rules are met, if a child decides not to pursue their education.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
To Make the Case for Equities in the Long Term, Look to the Past
While cash yields are attractive now, if we look at the performance of equities in the past, we can expect that, going forward, they could be a better bet.
By David Blanchett, PhD, CFA, CFP® Published
-
Workplace Financial Coaching Has Become Ever More Important
Employees face growing challenges to their financial wellness today, so it’s more critical than ever that employers provide the help they need to navigate them.
By Greg Ward, CFP® Published
-
Six Reasons to Use a Real Estate Agent When You Sell
So many financial factors depend on the outcome when you downsize for retirement that enlisting a professional can be well worth the price.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Looking into Leasing Solar Panels? Think Twice
Leasing solar panels hasn’t turned into the great deal that many expected as solar companies go out of business and tax breaks and incentives get slashed.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Three Reasons Not to Use a Real Estate Agent When You Sell
While this financial adviser doesn’t recommend taking that route, he does see scenarios where it could make sense for you.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Soon-to-Be Retirees, Beware: Small-Caps Are Cheap for a Reason
Higher interest rates make debt more expensive for smaller companies, and that could become challenging for them if we head into slower economic times.
By Michael Joseph, CFA Published