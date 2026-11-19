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Pursuing your passion in retirement means different things to everybody. For some, it's perfecting their golf swing; for others, it's tending to a garden or traveling the globe. For a growing number of older adults, it’s booting up a gaming console and playing what is shaping up to be the biggest game launch ever — Grand Theft Auto 6.
The first new installment of this widely popular game in over a decade was just released and has already set a record with $1.65 billion in pre-order revenue from over 17 million copies sold.
While Boomers and Gen Xers may not be the immediate audience you think of, the first GTA came out in 1997. That means nostalgia may bring them back to the controller.
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This iteration of the game drops you into the Miami-inspired Vice City, set within the state of Leonida. There, players are tasked with navigating a sprawling underworld of heists, street races and turf wars as Lucia and Jason.
A lot has changed in the 13 years since GTA 5, which means players get a much improved experience. The graphics are dramatically sharper and more lifelike, and the gameplay feels more dynamic. For instance, how the story unfolds shifts based on the choices you make, and your character physically evolves based on your habits.
If you hit the gym, you’ll bulk up; skip it, and you won't. Even the non-playable characters around town react differently to you depending on your reputation, appearance and behavior, making the world feel real.
Older adults are gaming too
While the release of GTA 6 is getting a lot of attention from millennials, Gen Z and kids who have convinced their parents to let them have it, people over 50 are among the fastest-growing demographics in gaming, according to recent AARP research.
AARP found that nearly half of adults aged 50-plus, or 60.2 million Americans, play video games, spanning gender, race, income and geography. That underscores just how widely gaming has been adopted by older Americans.
Playing video games might seem like a waste of time; after all, how many times have you lambasted the kids for spending hours glued to a screen instead of going outside? However, it turns out there are a lot of benefits to playing video games in moderation, including:
Sharper cognitive skills: Navigating the complex world of Leonida, managing resources and solving missions engage memory, planning and spatial awareness, all of which give your brain a workout. In fact, one National Institute on Aging study found that daily video game playing improved older adults' memory.
Improved hand-eye coordination and reaction times: Fast-paced gameplay requires quick hand-eye movements, which helps keep reflexes sharp as you age.
Stress relief and mood boosts: Stepping into an immersive, entertaining world can provide a mental break from daily routines and boost your mood. Plus, you can get your angst out on the game!
Social connection: Online multiplayer modes and gaming communities give older adults a fun, low-pressure way to stay connected with friends, family and grandchildren. A study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information showed that multiplayer gaming helps reduce loneliness among some older adults.
A sense of accomplishment and purpose: For retirees adjusting to a slower pace of life, setting goals, mastering new skills and progressing through a game can provide a sense of achievement. It works for the kids!
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Retirees have the time to play
Unlike workers who have been taking off in droves to play GTA 6, retirees are at an advantage. They have the time to hone their skills and beat them at the game. Even if it costs you $600 to get yourself a console and game, it could bring hours of entertainment. Plus, if the idea of navigating the underbelly isn't for you, there are a zillion other games to choose from.
Whether you are a GTA fan or prefer a more relaxing puzzle or sports game, this pastime can boost your brain, improve your coordination and bring hours of entertainment.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.