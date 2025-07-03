Could Screen Time Be Good for Your Health?
We all love our screen time. Could your tech habit be helping you age gracefully? The answer is astonishing.
The phrase "screen time" doesn't necessarily evoke positive connotations.
In fact, warnings about screen time abound, with parents urged to keep kids of all ages off devices and health advocates even suggesting that adults limit their time staring at phones, computers, tablets, and TVs.
When it comes to older or retired adults online, there are legitimate worries, from scams designed to steal your retirement savings to romance catfishing on dating sites. As with almost any technology, however, there are downsides and, happily, benefits.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Could screen time be good for people 50 and over?
Research published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests that when older adults use technology, they can enjoy significant health benefits. In fact, regular device use could play a key role in reducing the chances of dementia or general cognitive decline.
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin and Baylor University teamed up to conduct a large-scale meta-analysis of 57 prior studies that included over 411,000 adults aged 50 or older.
The goal was to examine the "digital dementia hypothesis," which posits that a lifetime of exposure to technology has compromised the cognitive abilities of this cohort. Testing this theory is an especially pressing issue, given that "the first generation who engaged with digital technologies has reached the age where risks of dementia emerge."
Surprisingly, though, the new research suggests this hypothesis is false. In fact, not only did engaging with technology not increase dementia risks — it had a significant positive impact on the brain health of study participants.
Using digital devices was actually found to decrease the risk of cognitive impairment by as much as 58%. This benefit was astonishing, conferring a more significant decrease than reducing blood pressure (13%), receiving higher education (47%), or playing brain games (31%).
The positive changes caused by device use were observed in individuals aged 50 to 65, as well as in those 65 and older. The impact of device use on the brain was strong, both when reviewing studies that covered a short time window and when examining multi-year studies.
This correlation between technology use and improved brain health also existed even after accounting for other potential factors, including each person's financial status, overall health, background, and lifestyle factors.
Why does technology help preserve cognitive function?
Researchers offered several possible explanations for why screen time may actually be good for older adults. Specifically, engaging with technology may:
- Promote problem-solving
- Encourage thinking
- Challenge the mind with new learning
- Facilitate social connections
Collectively, these benefits may help establish a "technological reserve" that enables the brain to resist damage better and form multiple pathways, thereby withstanding age-related decline.
Technology can also establish a "digital scaffold" or help older Americans create digital systems that support them as they age by providing important reminders. This could include alerts to take medication on time or to pay bills by their due date, or automatically. These reminders could help older people to remain independent for longer, as their device serves as a virtual assistant.
When considering all these potential advantages, the idea of increased screen time as a boon to health rather than a detriment doesn't seem so out of bounds.
“Our data suggests encouraging older adults to engage with technology, particularly in a manner that helps challenge, connect and compensate for cognitive problems, could be a powerful approach to promoting cognitive health,” Jared Benge, Ph.D., board-certified neuropsychologist and study co-author, said.
While researchers are not certain if the finding will hold when studying younger generations who were exposed to tech devices at much earlier ages than this current cohort, the clear positive correlation between device use and good brain health is excellent news for older Americans who now have a great excuse to spend time on their favorite devices. It's good for their health.
Read More
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Christy Bieber is an experienced personal finance and legal writer who has been writing since 2008. She has been published by Forbes, CNN, WSJ Buyside, Motley Fool, and many other online sites. She has a JD from UCLA and a degree in English, Media, and Communications from the University of Rochester.
-
-
These Cities Have the Most Dangerous Drivers — And It Could Cost You
A new list shows the cities where you're most likely to encounter collisions, making it a dangerous place to drive. That factor could also raise your insurance costs.
-
Investing Professionals Agree: Discipline Beats Drama Right Now
Big portfolio adjustments can do more harm than good. Financial experts suggest making thoughtful, strategic moves that fit your long-term goals.
-
Investing Professionals Agree: Discipline Beats Drama Right Now
Big portfolio adjustments can do more harm than good. Financial experts suggest making thoughtful, strategic moves that fit your long-term goals.
-
'Doing Something' Because of Volatility Can Hurt You: Portfolio Manager Recommends Doing This Instead
Yes, it's hard, but if you tune out the siren song of high-flying sectors, resist acting on impulse and focus on your goals, you and your portfolio could be much better off.
-
The Five Social Security Blind Spots Retirees Often Miss
Understand how benefits work before applying, so you don’t lose money for which you qualify.
-
I Got Laid Off at 59 with an $800,000 401(k). What Are My Options?
If you've also recently been laid off, don't panic! Here's expert advice on what to do.
-
Does Morningstar’s Retirement Withdrawal Advice Work for Investors?
The financial services firm’s guidance takes a different path than the traditional 4%-a-year strategy. Researchers compare the two to see how they stack up.
-
Social Security's First Beneficiary Lived to Be 100: Will You?
Ida May Fuller, Social Security's first beneficiary, retired in 1939 and died in 1975. Today, we should all be planning for a retirement that's as long as Ida's.
-
An Investment Strategist Demystifies Direct Indexing: Is It for You?
You've heard of mutual funds and ETFs, but direct indexing may be a new concept ... one that could offer greater flexibility and possible tax savings.
-
Q2 2025 Post-Mortem: Rebound, Risks and Generational Shifts
As the third quarter gets underway, here are some takeaways from the market's second-quarter performance to consider as you make investment decisions.