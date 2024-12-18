You've Got a Trust: Now Who Should Be the Successor Trustee?
You've set up a trust to protect your assets and your beneficiaries, but you still must choose the right person to execute your wishes. Here's how to do that.
A trust is a powerful estate planning tool, providing for the management and protection of your assets. Trusts come in many flavors or types depending upon the client’s goals and needs. The selection of your trustee or successor trustee will depend upon the type of trust and your goals and objectives.
Irrevocable trusts
Irrevocable trusts are generally used to attain certain income tax, estate tax or asset protection objectives. These trusts may use both an investment trustee to oversee trust investments and an administrative or distribution trustee to supervise other managed duties. This structure allows a client to retain control over trust assets, investment activities and accounts, while still benefiting from the desired asset protection or tax benefits, which typically would prevent you from being trustee.
Revocable trusts
This article will focus on the selection of the successor or trustee for revocable or living trusts. The successor trustee of your living or revocable trust steps in to act if you are no longer able to do so due to your death or mental incapacity.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Perhaps the most important decision that you need to make is who will handle your financial affairs if you are unable to do so due to death or incapacity. You may decide to use a different person in the event of your incapacity than in the event of your death.
For example, if you are leaving your estate to your son Joe at your death, he may be the most appropriate successor at your death for that reason. However, you may not feel as comfortable with Joe overseeing your affairs while you are still living. He may live farther away, in another state or country. Someone other than Joe may be more appropriate if you are incapacitated.
John assists business owners, real estate owners and successful families to achieve their enlightened dreams by better protecting their assets, minimizing income and estate tax and resolving messes and transitions to preserve, protect and enhance their legacy. John is one of few California attorneys certified as a Specialist by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization in both Taxation and Estate Planning, Trust and Probate.
The individual(s) or entity that you choose to act as successor trustee will have substantial responsibilities that can have a material effect on the operation of your trust and the welfare of your beneficiaries. In choosing a successor trustee, you should consider his or her role and duties.
The role of the successor trustee
The successor trustee typically steps in to act when you are not able to do so because of illness or death as described above. The successor trustee’s role and duties often include:
- Identifying and protecting trust assets
- Paying your bills and overseeing your finances
- Managing investments or making investment decisions
- Managing trusts or sub-trusts for minors and other beneficiaries not ready or capable of managing an inheritance
- Filing tax returns, making tax elections and resolving legal and financial issues related to the trust or its beneficiaries
Consider the family dynamics
Very often an adult child or sibling is chosen to act as the successor trustee. This is often an excellent choice. In many cases, the trust estate is going to your children and the successor trustee is simply dividing the assets at death (equally or in some other way set forth in the trust) so there is little to cause conflict. However, one red flag to consider is where a share or distribution is being held back because of the beneficiary’s age, financial maturity, drug, alcohol or gambling problems or for some other reason. Trustee distributions or actions then become discretionary.
In that case, ask yourself: Do the proposed successor trustee and beneficiary get along? Is there any emotional baggage (sibling rivalry) that may impede the successor trustee’s independent decision-making process? Does the successor trustee have the emotional fortitude to say “no” to the beneficiary’s request? Will saying “no” affect the ongoing relationship between them? What will Christmas or other family gatherings be like if the successor trustee turns down a request? A professional or corporate trustee for at least that portion of the trust administration may be more appropriate.
Consider the personality and character of the successor trustee
- Honest and trustworthy. One primary advantage of a trust is that there is no requirement for court supervision. However, that also means there may be little trustee oversight. The successor trustee will have access to your assets. You should believe and have confidence that he or she will act in the best interest of you and your beneficiaries.
- Organized, with attention to detail. The successor trustee’s duties include a great deal of paperwork, managing timelines and ensuring compliance with a variety of legal and tax reporting requirements. Choose a successor trustee who is detail-oriented, organized and can complete his or her duties.
- Communication skills. Perhaps the greatest cause of trust disputes or litigation is the failure to communicate. Few beneficiaries are aware of the steps involved and the complexity of even a simple trust administration. Most are very anxious to receive their share, and a perceived extended silence engenders suspicion and fear in the minds of the beneficiaries. The successor trustee must communicate with the beneficiaries in a transparent manner to avoid concerns or worries. The successor trustee will also communicate with the lawyer, accountant and sometimes even the court. Strong communication skills are critical to avoid disputes and provide for smooth trust administration.
- Financial experience or familiarity. The successor trustee can hire professionals to assist with all aspects of the trust administration. Therefore, the successor trustee does not have to be a financial expert. However, the successor trustee should have a general understanding of financial matters and be comfortable working with accountants, financial advisers and other professionals.
- Time commitment and thankless job. Acting as a successor trustee can be very time-consuming, particularly after a death which involves the decedent’s individual tax return, the fiduciary or trust income tax return, distribution of assets and many other requirements. The successor trustee needs to be able to devote the time needed to complete the trust administration. While a successor trustee can delegate duties to others, the successor trustee cannot delegate liabilities. The successor trustee remains liable for damages or losses by those to whom responsibilities are delegated.
Personal trustee, professional trustee or family office?
As discussed above, a personal trustee, such as a friend or family member, may often be appropriate. But considering the potential red flag discussed above, maybe a different route would be better for you.
- Banks often have trust departments and are willing to act as the successor trustee. However, banks often have restrictions on the services provided and on the assets accepted. Many banks will not be willing to be involved with any form of medical decisions. In addition, many banks will not accept real property or certain types of real property, such as farmland, commercial income-producing properties or single-family residences. Banks will often convert investments into bank investment products and may even charge a transaction fee to do so.
- Private fiduciaries are also available, which would enable the family to continue with the same financial adviser and investments desired.
- Family office services could be helpful for high-net-worth clients. The family office is a combination of legal, tax, financial and insurance professionals working together to provide the best possible result for the client based upon the client’s unique goals and objectives. Through a family office a client might access a much wider array of investment opportunities for greater protection from loss and/or greater potential gain. Many little-known tax and financial opportunities may be available.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Founder of The Goralka Law Firm, John M. Goralka assists business owners, real estate owners and successful families to achieve their enlightened dreams by better protecting their assets, minimizing income and estate tax and resolving messes and transitions to preserve, protect and enhance their legacy. John is one of few California attorneys certified as a Specialist by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization in both Taxation and Estate Planning, Trust and Probate. You can read more of John's articles on the Kiplinger Advisor Collective.
-
-
General Mills Stock Is Sinking After An Earnings Beat. Here's Why
General Mills stock is one of the worst S&P 500 stocks Wednesday as weak full-year guidance offsets better-than-expected earnings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
New Law Delivers Tax Breaks to Natural Disaster Victims, But Is It Enough?
Tax Relief The legislation provides critical tax relief to thousands of natural disaster victims across the country.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Why Birkenstock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Birkenstock shares are soaring Wednesday after the sandal maker beat expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. Here's what Wall Street has to say.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Most Women Surveyed Find Retirement Is Not What They Expected. How You Can Prepare
Less than half of working women feel prepared for retirement and of those already retired, only 19% find retirement to be exactly what they expected. Here's what you can do while still working.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Three Ways Fiduciary Financial Planners Put You First
Fiduciary financial advisers are required by law to work in your best interest. Here's how they are key to intentional and efficient financial management.
By Jon Melton, MDRT and CORT Member Published
-
Stock Market Today: The Dow Slides Into Its First 9-Day Losing Streak Since 1978
A Santa Claus rally is on hold as markets wait for more information about monetary policy.
By David Dittman Published
-
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy
Industrial stocks might not be the most exciting positions to own, but they play a vital role in any well-rounded portfolio. Here's how to find the best ones.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
How Selling a Losing Stock Position Can Lower Your Tax Bill
Unloading an underperforming stock can help keep your investment returns growing while trimming your tax bill. Here's how this strategy works.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
The 12 Best Things Rich Retirees Do
From prioritizing spending and investing to using debt wisely and developing a giving attitude, rich retirees develop habits to live by.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated
-
How Long-Term Care Insurance Has Become More Flexible
Today's long-term care insurance offers retirees more appealing options, which can preserve assets and protect the financial stability of a healthier partner.
By Derek A. Miser, Investment Adviser Published