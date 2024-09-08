Why a 15-Year Mortgage Could Be the Key to a Larger Nest Egg

When shopping for a new home, it's wise to invest as much time in exploring mortgage options as you do in finding the right property. A 15-year mortgage, which is often overlooked by first-time buyers, can significantly impact your long-term financial outcomes and nest egg.

Personal finance typically evolves from a lower income in your 20s to higher earnings later in your career. In your 20s, saving can seem impossible due to responsibilities like marriage, children or student loans. This challenge often continues into your 30s and 40s with new expenses such as college tuition or elder care. Many people experience a wake-up call around age 50, realizing they should have started saving earlier.

One way young homebuyers can break this cycle is by choosing a 15-year mortgage over a 30-year term. Though monthly payments are higher, this option accelerates loan repayment and results in significant long-term savings. A 15-year mortgage can set you on the path to financial independence at a younger age while also freeing up funds for reinvestment in assets like stocks, bonds or additional real estate.

Here are some pros and cons of a 15-year mortgage to consider:

Advantages:

Long-term savings

Faster accumulation of home equity

Mortgage-free 15 years sooner

Disadvantages:

Larger monthly payments

Potentially tougher qualification requirements

Less flexibility for other goals

When determining how much mortgage payment you can afford, consider the 28/36 rule. This guideline suggests spending no more than 28% of your gross monthly income on home-related costs and no more than 36% on total debts, including mortgage, credit cards and other loans. For example, if you earn $5,500 a month and have $500 in existing debt payments, your monthly mortgage payment should not exceed $1,480.

Additionally, be prepared for emergencies by keeping three months' worth of payments — including your mortgage and other debts — in reserve.

What to know about a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage

Typically, 15-year fixed-rate mortgages offer lower interest rates than 30-year loans. To illustrate potential lifetime savings, consider this hypothetical comparison from Rocket Mortgage: On a $300,000 home with a 20% down payment ($60,000) and a 6% interest rate (the same for both loans), the monthly payment for a 30-year mortgage is $1,439, while a 15-year mortgage costs $2,025. Despite the $500 higher monthly payment, a 15-year mortgage saves over $153,000 in total loan costs and eliminates mortgage debt 15 years sooner.

Most homebuyers can qualify for a 15-year mortgage, depending on their financial situation and lender criteria. Those with stable income and a solid financial foundation are more likely to secure this loan.

Opting for a 15-year mortgage can be a strategic choice for those who can manage the higher payments and seek substantial long-term financial benefits. Evaluate your financial situation carefully and consult a mortgage expert to determine if this option aligns with your goals.

