Why a 15-Year Mortgage Could Be the Key to a Larger Nest Egg
Your mortgage payments would be higher, yes, but you'd save quite a lot on interest and be mortgage-free 15 years sooner, freeing assets for other investments.
When shopping for a new home, it's wise to invest as much time in exploring mortgage options as you do in finding the right property. A 15-year mortgage, which is often overlooked by first-time buyers, can significantly impact your long-term financial outcomes and nest egg.
Personal finance typically evolves from a lower income in your 20s to higher earnings later in your career. In your 20s, saving can seem impossible due to responsibilities like marriage, children or student loans. This challenge often continues into your 30s and 40s with new expenses such as college tuition or elder care. Many people experience a wake-up call around age 50, realizing they should have started saving earlier.
One way young homebuyers can break this cycle is by choosing a 15-year mortgage over a 30-year term. Though monthly payments are higher, this option accelerates loan repayment and results in significant long-term savings. A 15-year mortgage can set you on the path to financial independence at a younger age while also freeing up funds for reinvestment in assets like stocks, bonds or additional real estate.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here are some pros and cons of a 15-year mortgage to consider:
Advantages:
- Long-term savings
- Faster accumulation of home equity
- Mortgage-free 15 years sooner
Disadvantages:
- Larger monthly payments
- Potentially tougher qualification requirements
- Less flexibility for other goals
When determining how much mortgage payment you can afford, consider the 28/36 rule. This guideline suggests spending no more than 28% of your gross monthly income on home-related costs and no more than 36% on total debts, including mortgage, credit cards and other loans. For example, if you earn $5,500 a month and have $500 in existing debt payments, your monthly mortgage payment should not exceed $1,480.
Additionally, be prepared for emergencies by keeping three months' worth of payments — including your mortgage and other debts — in reserve.
What to know about a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage
Typically, 15-year fixed-rate mortgages offer lower interest rates than 30-year loans. To illustrate potential lifetime savings, consider this hypothetical comparison from Rocket Mortgage: On a $300,000 home with a 20% down payment ($60,000) and a 6% interest rate (the same for both loans), the monthly payment for a 30-year mortgage is $1,439, while a 15-year mortgage costs $2,025. Despite the $500 higher monthly payment, a 15-year mortgage saves over $153,000 in total loan costs and eliminates mortgage debt 15 years sooner.
Most homebuyers can qualify for a 15-year mortgage, depending on their financial situation and lender criteria. Those with stable income and a solid financial foundation are more likely to secure this loan.
Opting for a 15-year mortgage can be a strategic choice for those who can manage the higher payments and seek substantial long-term financial benefits. Evaluate your financial situation carefully and consult a mortgage expert to determine if this option aligns with your goals.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dave Liniger is the co-founder of RE/MAX, the Denver-based global real estate franchise that he co-founded with his wife, Gail, in 1973. Since its founding, RE/MAX has become the leading franchisor of real estate offices throughout the world and has expanded to over 9,000 offices in 110 countries, with 140,000+ sales agents. Dave Liniger is well respected internationally for his vast knowledge of the real estate and franchising industries.
-
-
5 Stocks to Buy for a Trump Presidency
The race for the White House is heating up and these five stocks are set to benefit if Donald Trump claims victory.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
6 Target-Date Funds to Buy For Your Retirement
These six target-date funds are good set-it-and-forget-it options that are a staple of retirement plans.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
5 Stocks to Buy for a Trump Presidency
The race for the White House is heating up and these five stocks are set to benefit if Donald Trump claims victory.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
Six Target-Date Funds to Buy For Your Retirement
These six target-date funds are good set-it-and-forget-it options that are a staple of retirement plans.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
How to Deal With Inflation: Advice From a Financial Adviser
Higher prices are hitting everyone, but if you're especially hurting, here are some ways that could help you to cope.
By Kelsey M. Simasko, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 410 Points After August Jobs Miss
A big slump in tech stocks thanks to Broadcom's post-earnings slide put pressure on the main indexes too.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Mixed Jobs Report Keeps Fed on Track for Rate Cuts: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report The Fed will cut rates this month. The only question is by how much.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Apple Stock's a Buy Ahead of Apple Event 2024
Apple stock is on Wall Street's radar ahead of the tech giant's annual September product event, which begins on Monday. Here's what analysts are saying and what you can expect to see.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
UiPath Stock's Price Struggles Continue After Earnings: What to Know
UiPath stock has been a market laggard this year and losses are accelerating even after the company's beat-and-raise quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Broadcom Stock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Broadcom stock is sinking Friday after the chipmaker's outlook fell short, but Wall Street remains bullish. Here's what they're saying.
By Joey Solitro Published