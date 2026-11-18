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In 2015 she was 77, a widow with one daughter. She and her late husband had built up several debt-free rental properties over the years, and she was tired of tenants, trash and toilets. Selling outright would have netted about $2.5 million before taxes and about $1.7 million after.
She understood the deal going in. Each DST would sell in five to seven years, and she would need to exchange again to keep the tax deferred. That was fine.
In the summer of 2021, the sponsor told us her first DST would sell that November. Billie was 83. The question she brought to our meeting wasn't, "What happened?" She knew exactly what happened. The question was: "I know I can do this again. Do I want to?"
She did not. She still wanted the income. She still wanted real estate. She just didn't want the job, and she didn't want to go shopping for it every five years. So she took about $100,000 out, paid tax on that portion, and put the rest into a DST built to move into a REIT. As her other DSTs come full cycle, they will follow.
Every DST investor eventually asks Billie's question. The strategy she chose at 77 assumed a version of herself that no longer existed. That's why I think you should understand a 721 exchange before doing another 1031 — and ideally before doing your first one.
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What a 721 exchange is
A DST lets many investors own pieces of one large property. Instead of selling your rental and buying another building yourself, you complete a 1031 exchange into a DST that owns an apartment complex, a warehouse or a data center. The sponsor runs it. You collect your share of the income. You're still in real estate, but you're no longer the landlord.
A 721 exchange takes that one step further.
You can't sell your rental and 1031 the proceeds straight into a REIT. REIT shares don't count as replacement property, and most REITs don't want your particular building anyway.
Certain DSTs provide the bridge. A large real estate manager builds a DST around a property that fits its strategy. You 1031 into that DST. After a holding period, usually two to four years, the REIT brings the DST property into its operating partnership under Section 721 of the tax code.
Instead of the DST selling for cash and sending you back out to hunt, the property moves into the REIT and you move with it. You receive ownership units in the REIT's operating partnership, called OP units, and the tax stays deferred through both steps.
This structure is called an UPREIT, short for umbrella partnership REIT.
Your property → DST → REIT
The DST gets you out of being a landlord. The 721 gets you out of the exchange cycle.
Think of the REIT as a mutual fund that owns real estate
Suppose your DST owns one apartment building. Your financial future rides on that building: Its tenants, its city, its debt, its manager and its sale price.
When the DST moves into a large REIT, you go from owning a piece of one property to owning a piece of hundreds, sometimes thousands. It is the difference between owning one stock and owning a fund. The legal structures differ, but the diversification idea is the same.
Once we had enough 721 options to compare, we looked hard at the economics. Diversification was better. Liquidity was better. The fee structure was better. And our clients didn't have to keep repeating the exchange cycle. For investors who were truly done being landlords, the conclusion was hard to ignore. We stopped recommending traditional DSTs for that use case.
You still have to look at what the REIT owns. A bad portfolio doesn't become a good one by having more buildings in it. But the gap between one building and a large institutional portfolio is enormous.
You are done shopping
There is no new 45-day search every time the investment sells. No new hunt for the next DST. No wondering whether the replacement will be better or worse than what you just left.
For most of our clients, that's what they wanted when they sold the original property. They weren't trying to become professional 1031 exchangers. They were trying to retire from real estate management without writing a large check to the IRS.
The exchange cycle was never the goal. The tax deferral was the goal. A 721 keeps the deferral and ends the cycle.
You gain something a building can't give you
A building can't sell 4% of itself because you want to help your daughter with a down payment. A DST will not let you call and sell $75,000 to fund a year of retirement.
OP units are different. Most operating partnerships make you hold the units for at least a year after the contribution, sometimes two. After that, you can request redemption of part of your position, subject to the program's limits and availability.
While this isn't a checking account, you can take some money out this year, leave the rest invested, and take more later if you need it.
There is a tax trade-off. Whatever you redeem for cash or convert to REIT shares is taxable. Your deferred gain carries into the units, and it comes due as you take money out. Sell some and pay tax on that part. Keep holding and keep deferring. Hold the units until death and your heirs generally receive a stepped-up basis, the same as they would have with the building.
Leaving the 1031 cycle is a feature, not a flaw
Once you own OP units, you can't exchange them for another building under Section 1031. If you later decide you want to own a property directly again, getting there is a taxable event.
That sometimes gets presented as a disadvantage. For the investor I'm describing, it misses the point.
You told me you were finished being a landlord. Why would I design your strategy around preserving your ability to become one again?
If you are 42 and fully expect to buy another apartment building in 10 years, a traditional DST may still have a role. If you are 68 and telling me you never want to manage another property, the analysis is different. The goal is the best long-term home for the capital, not the next stop.
What happens to these units when you die deserves its own article.
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Why your adviser may not have mentioned it
A traditional DST is a transaction. When it sells and you exchange into another commission-bearing DST, that is another transaction and another sales commission. Repeat every five to seven years and the same money pays again each time. For the investor, another exchange keeps the tax deferred. For the broker, it creates another sale.
A 721 ends that. Once your money is in the REIT, nobody needs to sell you another DST to keep the deferral going. It isn't free. The first DST has costs, the REIT has expenses, and some unit classes carry ongoing fees. But the repeat stops, and anyone paid per transaction knows it.
So before you sign, get the answers to these questions:
What do you and your firm earn if I keep doing 1031 exchanges, and what do you earn if I move into the REIT?
Where am I supposed to end up, and who decides whether I get there?
That second question matters because not every "721 DST" is the same. Some are built from the start to move into a named REIT, and the sponsor controls the timing. Some give you a choice when the time comes. Some say a 721 might be possible someday. Those are very different things, and I will cover how to tell them apart in a later article.
For now, look as hard at the destination as you do at the DST:
What does the REIT own?
Who runs it?
How much debt does it have?
How are distributions funded?
What are the fees and the buyback rules?
A great bridge to a bad destination is still a bad trip.
Start with the life you actually want
Most real estate investors approach a 1031 backward. They start with, "What replacement property can I buy?"
Start somewhere else: "What do I want my life and my money to look like after this property is gone?"
If you want another property, buy another property. If you want to keep being an active landlord, do so.
But if what you want is to stop managing buildings, keep your money in real estate, diversify beyond one property and be able to reach your capital over time, a well-selected 721 DST strategy deserves serious consideration.
Billie chose that path. Not because anyone talked her into it, but because it was what she had wanted since the day she called us in 2015. Our only regret is that it wasn't widely available when we first met her.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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President and Managing Principal, Sera Capital Management, LLC
Carl E. Sera, CMT, is President and Managing Principal of Sera Capital Management, a fee-only fiduciary firm focused on complex real estate exit planning. He works with high-net-worth individuals, families and financial advisers to navigate the transition from concentrated real estate positions into more diversified, portfolio-oriented investments in a tax-efficient manner. Carl advises financial advisers and their clients nationwide on complex real estate decisions, including 1031 and 721 exchanges, and how those transitions integrate with broader portfolio construction and long-term investment strategy.