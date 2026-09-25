Today is the day you sell the apartment building you've owned for 20 years.
- You fixed the toilets
- You took the 2 a.m. calls about a burst pipe and a tenant locked out in the rain
- You handled the showings yourself
- You chased down rent when it didn't show up the first time
The sale closes. The proceeds land with a qualified intermediary. Now someone hands you a shiny brochure for something called a Delaware statutory trust (DST) and tells you it can be your replacement property.
Before you look at the yield, the sponsor, or the real estate, you need to know one thing: What are you actually buying?
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A DST is not a fund, not a real estate investment trust (REIT) and not a partnership. The trust owns either a single property or a portfolio of properties. You buy a fractional beneficial interest in that trust. It's real estate. You just don't run it anymore.
The DST interest is a security, but when it's properly structured, the IRS will treat you as if you own the real estate directly, at least for tax purposes. That's what lets it serve as replacement property in a 1031 exchange.
The framework comes from IRS Revenue Ruling 2004-86. That doesn't make every DST automatically eligible. The trust and your exchange still must follow the rules.
What your $1 million buys
Take a $100 million multifamily property with no debt. Invest $1 million, and you own a 1% beneficial interest in the trust. It's simple enough.
Now put a $50 million mortgage on that same property. It's still worth $100 million, but the equity underneath it just dropped to $50 million. Your $1 million now buys 2% of that equity, and you're also allocated about 2% of the mortgage, roughly $1 million of debt, for tax purposes.
Add it up: Your $1 million investment plus $1 million of allocated debt gives you about $2 million of replacement-property value.
You don't sign for that mortgage. You don't personally guarantee it. The debt is nonrecourse to you, so if the property fails, the lender's claim generally runs only against the property itself, not your bank account, not your other real estate, not your retirement savings.
But don't mistake nonrecourse for harmless. Interest expense still eats into cash flow. Loan terms still shape when the sponsor can sell. If the property loses value, your equity takes the hit before the lender does.
How the exchange works
Your exchange funds move from the qualified intermediary straight into the DST. You identify the DST interest as replacement property and close inside the same windows that apply to any deferred exchange.
The IRS explains that replacement property generally must be identified within 45 days and closed within 180 days, or by your tax filing deadline if that comes first, extensions included.
The tax is deferred, not erased. Take cash out, or replace less property value or debt, and part of the gain might become taxable.
How the income gets to you
The property collects rent. It pays its bills: operating expenses, debt service, reserves. What's left might be distributed to you, usually every month, like a landlord's check without the phone call that used to come with it.
If the DST pays a 5% annual distribution, a $1 million investment would receive $50,000 a year, if the distribution is paid as projected. That 5% is a target rate, not a guarantee, and not the same thing as total return.
You'll also get tax reporting for your share of the property's income, expenses and depreciation. What lands in your account and what you report to the IRS won't always be the same number.
What you gain
No more toilets. No more 2 a.m. phone calls. No more showings, no chasing rent, no standing in a hardware store aisle on a Friday evening because a tenant just called. A sponsor and a professional asset manager run the building now, not you.
Your $1 million also buys a stake in a $100 million property, the kind you probably couldn't purchase or manage on your own. You don't have to scramble to find your own replacement property inside a 45-day window either. The property is already bought, financed and running. You just have to identify it and close, often in days, not weeks.
Spread across more than one DST, that same $1 million can put you into different property types and different parts of the country, instead of riding on the one building you used to own.
You give up control
The sponsor decides who leases the space, how it's financed, what goes into reserves and when the building finally sells. You don't get a vote. That is not a footnote. That's the deal. You traded the decisions for freedom from having to make them.
That lack of control goes beyond voting. The sponsor's options are limited, too. If the building needs a new roof or the loan comes due at the worst possible time, there might be less room to maneuver than there would be in a property you own directly.
How you get out
A DST interest is illiquid. There's no market on which you list it on a Tuesday and sell it by Friday. A secondary sale, if you can find one, might come at a real discount. Most investors get their money back only when the sponsor sells the property — on the sponsor's timeline, not yours.
When that sale happens, you get your share of the proceeds. The gain you deferred can become taxable unless you 1031-exchange it into another qualifying property.
What a DST is in plain English
Go back to today. The building is sold, the toilets and the 2 a.m. calls behind you. In its place: a fractional beneficial interest in a trust that owns real estate, carries its own debt and might pay you income while someone else runs it.
That doesn't tell you whether this particular DST is good, bad or suitable. It tells you what you're buying. Whether a DST fits you is a separate decision, but you shouldn't judge the sales pitch until you understand the mechanics.
If you're planning a 1031 exchange and want help comparing the structure, leverage and exit terms, a fee-only DST adviser can help you evaluate available options without commission incentives.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.