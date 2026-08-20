"Ellen" called me on day 38.
I hear some version of that call every week.
She had sold an apartment building she had owned for 19 years. The closing went smoothly. Her attorney was good, her qualified intermediary was competent, and the proceeds were sitting safely in the exchange account.
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The only problem was that she had seven days left to decide what to do with the rest of her life.
She had spent the first 38 days doing what most people do. She toured four buildings. Two were overpriced. One had a tenant problem she did not want to inherit. The fourth was fine, and she did not want it. Every week, the phone rang with someone who had heard she was flush with cash and had something to sell her.
By the time she called me, she was not evaluating anything. She was picking.
That is the 45-day trap. It has almost nothing to do with the calendar and almost everything to do with the sequence.
The two clocks and when they start
A 1031 exchange runs on two timers, and both start on the same day: The day you transfer the property you are selling.
You generally have 45 calendar days to identify a potential replacement property in writing, and you must receive the replacement by the earlier of 180 days after that transfer or the due date, including extensions, of your federal income tax return for that year. The IRS lays out the timing in Publication 544.
Now read that first sentence again. The clocks do not start when you find a buyer. They do not start when you go under contract. They start at closing — the moment you have the least attention and energy to spare, because you have just spent three months getting a deal to the table.
These are calendar days. Weekends count. Holidays count. December 25 counts. Day 45 does not move to Monday because it landed on a Saturday. Under the Treasury regulations governing deferred exchanges, the identification generally has to be in a signed writing, describe the property unambiguously and go to a permitted party in the exchange.
A conversation with your broker does not count, and neither does a note to your own accountant or attorney. The rules treat your own agents as disqualified recipients.
Three ways to identify and one way to undo your own work
Most investors know about the 45 days. Far fewer know that how you identify is its own trap.
Those same regulations provide three tests for identifying multiple replacement properties:
- The three-property rule. Identify up to three properties, at any value.
- The 200% rule. Identify any number of properties, as long as their combined fair market value does not exceed twice the value of what you sold.
- The 95% rule. Identify as many as you like at any value, but you must actually acquire at least 95% of the total value identified. This is a rule of last resort, not a planning tool.
Here is the part that costs people money. If you identify four properties and blow past the 200% ceiling, the extra identifications do not simply fall away and leave you with three good ones.
Unless you satisfy the 95% rule, or actually close on the property inside the 45 days, you can be treated as having identified nothing at all, and the exchange can fail. You would learn this in April, from your CPA, about a decision you made in October.
You can revoke or change an identification before the deadline, in writing, delivered to whoever received the original. After day 45, nothing changes. You may only buy from the list you filed.
Anyone can count to three. The failures happen when someone tries to keep options open on day 44 and quietly converts a valid identification into a void one.
The fourth-quarter problem
Here is a deadline almost nobody hears about until it has already cost them.
Your exchange period is not automatically 180 days. It ends on the earlier of day 180 or the due date of your return, including extensions.
Sell in June, and this is academic. Sell in late October or later, and it is not, because that is when day 180 starts landing after your return is due.
A November 15 closing puts day 180 in the middle of May. But if you file your return on April 15 without an extension, your exchange period ended on April 15. You lost roughly a month of runway and, quite possibly, the exchange along with it.
The fix is usually a one-page form. Most individual filers use Form 4868. Filed properly and on time, the extension is automatic, and you do not have to explain why you want it. File it by the original due date and your filing deadline moves to October 15, which pushes the end of your exchange period out past day 180.
The right form depends on how you file your return, whether as an individual, a partnership or a corporation, so confirm it with your CPA.
Two things to be clear about. An extension buys more time to file, not more time to pay. Any tax you expect to owe is still due on the original date. And do not file that return early. Once it is filed, you can no longer obtain an extension for that year, which leaves you capped at the original due date.
If you closed in the fourth quarter, file the extension even if you expect to finish the exchange in February.
Urgency disguises itself as conviction
The mechanical traps are the easy ones. The expensive one is psychological.
I have watched investors grow more certain as the deadline approaches, not because the property improved, but because the cost of walking away became visible. Once a large tax bill is attached to the decision, "I need more time" starts to feel like, "I am choosing to pay the tax." That is a very uncomfortable sentence to say out loud on day 40, so people stop saying it.
What follows is predictable. Contingencies get waived that would have mattered in any ordinary purchase. Capital expenditures get underestimated. Debt gets replaced with financing that is expensive or restrictive, because matching the debt became the only goal.
And the danger is not limited to obviously bad property. A perfectly respectable building can still be wrong for you. A 70-year-old who sold because he was tired of tenants can exchange into a replacement that quietly hands him the same job back. Someone who needs liquidity can defer a tax bill by buying an asset he cannot exit.
A successful exchange is not measured only by whether the tax was deferred. It should leave you owning something you would have bought without a countdown clock.
What to do before you close
The way to manage the 45-day window is to do most of the work before it opens. Before the relinquished property closes, and ideally before it is listed, I would want these six things done:
1. Know what the deferral is actually worth. Have your tax professional model the federal and state consequences, including depreciation recapture. You cannot rationally decide how much risk to accept in exchange for deferral until you know the size of what you are deferring.
2. Set the reinvestment range. Estimate proceeds, exchange equity and how much debt must be replaced to avoid taxable "boot." Decide in advance whether some cash should intentionally be retained and taxed rather than forced into a replacement.
3. Decide which structures are on the table. Directly owned property, passive fractional interests, or some combination. That should be driven by what you want your life to look like, not by what happens to be available in week six.
4. Write down your underwriting standards. Acceptable property types, markets, leverage, hold periods, deal-breakers. A written standard is much harder to negotiate away under pressure than an unwritten one.
5. Prepare more than one path. A primary replacement can fail inspection, financing or the seller. A backup should be something you would be content to own, not a placeholder typed onto an identification form on day 44.
One wrinkle worth knowing: If you identify three properties but intend to acquire only one, ask your qualified intermediary whether the others should be designated as alternates.
Otherwise, after purchasing one property, you may remain entitled under the exchange agreement to acquire the other two, and your intermediary may be unable to release any unspent exchange funds until the exchange period ends.
6. Assemble the team before the sale. The qualified intermediary must be engaged before closing; if the proceeds touch your hands, there is no exchange to salvage. You should not spend the first two weeks of a 45-day window finding the people you need to execute it.
A note on passive replacements
This is usually where Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs) enter the conversation, and because my firm advises clients on DST investments, I want to be careful not to present convenience as suitability.
A DST can come together quickly. You are not negotiating a purchase price or arranging property-level financing, and an open offering can accept an investor quickly. That is exactly why one so often appears late in an exchange.
Chosen deliberately, as part of a plan made before the sale, a passive replacement can be the right answer. Whether a DST fits you at all is a separate question, with its own set of tests.
Chosen at day 43, it is not a plan. It is whatever was available.
If a DST belongs in your exchange, it belonged in the plan before you closed. Not on day 43.
Back to Ellen
Ellen identified three potential replacements on day 44, including a DST, and ultimately invested in the DST on day 71.
The investment worked out. She receives distributions, she no longer fields calls about water heaters, and by any objective measure the outcome was fine.
But she did not choose it. She landed on it. And when she describes the sale now, 19 years of ownership come out in one sentence and the last six weeks take 20 minutes.
The deadline was never really the problem. It is fixed, published and knowable. The problem was that the most consequential financial decision of Ellen's life got made during the seven days when she had the most pressure and the least information.
You generally cannot extend the 45 days. But you can decide how prepared you are when they start.
If you are approaching a sale and want to work through these decisions while you still have time to make them, you can read more about Sera Capital's 1031 exchange planning process. We are a fee-only fiduciary firm and earn no commissions on any investment.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.