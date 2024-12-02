What Is Capital Gains Tax Deferral?

Picture this: You've just sold your investment property for a tidy profit. You're feeling pretty good about yourself, ready to celebrate your financial savvy with a well-deserved vacation. But wait!

Before you start packing your bags, there's a pesky little thing called capital gains tax that might put a damper on your plans and will certainly reduce the “take home” amount of your profit.

To address this thorny issue, let’s dive into the world of capital gains tax deferral — a powerful strategy that can help you keep more of your hard-earned profits and potentially supercharge your real estate investment portfolio. So, grab a cup of coffee, get comfortable, and let's explore how you can make Uncle Sam wait his turn while you continue building your real estate empire.

The ABCs of capital gains: A quick refresher

Before we jump into the nitty-gritty of deferral strategies, let's make sure we're all on the same page about what capital gains actually are.

Simply put, capital gains are the profits you make when you sell a capital asset — like real estate or stocks — for more than you paid for it. Let's say you bought a charming little duplex in an up-and-coming neighborhood for $200,000 five years ago. You've been a diligent landlord, and now the area is booming. You decide to sell, and voilà! You get $300,000 for your property. That $100,000 difference is your capital gain.

Now, the taxman cometh, and he's particularly interested in two things: how long you owned the asset and how much profit you made when you sold it.

Long-term vs short-term capital gains: A tale of two taxes

The IRS has decided that not all capital gains are created equal. It splits them into two categories:

Short-term capital gains. These apply to assets you've owned for less than a year. They're taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, which can be as high as 37% for high earners.

These apply to assets you've owned for less than a year. They're taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, which can be as high as 37% for high earners. Long-term capital gains. These are gains on assets you've held for more than a year. The tax rates are generally lower, ranging from 0% to 20%, depending on your income and filing status.

Let's look at an example: Meet Sarah, a successful software engineer who's dipping her toes into real estate investing. She bought a small condo in Austin for $150,000 and sold it 11 months later for $200,000, making a $50,000 profit. Because she held it for less than a year, that $50,000 is taxed as a short-term capital gain. If Sarah's in the 24% tax bracket, she'll owe $12,000 in taxes on her gain.

But if Sarah had held on to the condo for just one more month, her $50,000 gain would have been a long-term capital gain. Assuming she falls into the 15% long-term capital gains tax bracket, she'd owe only $7,500 in taxes. That's a $4,500 difference just for holding on a little longer.

Enter the hero: Capital gains tax deferral

Now that we understand the basics, let's talk about the star of our show: capital gains tax deferral.

Capital gains tax deferral is like hitting the pause button on your tax bill. Instead of paying taxes on your profits right away, you can push that obligation into the future. It's not tax avoidance — which is illegal — but tax deferral — which is perfectly legit and even encouraged in some cases.

Why would you want to defer your capital gains? Well, there are a few compelling reasons:

Keep more money working for you. Instead of sending a chunk of your profits to the IRS, you can reinvest that money and potentially earn even more.

Take advantage of lower tax rates later. If you expect to be in a lower tax bracket in the future, deferring your gains could mean paying less in taxes overall.

Leverage the time value of money. A dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow, so postponing your tax bill can be financially advantageous.

There are several ways to defer capital gains taxes in any given year. Some investors choose to offset capital gains with capital losses incurred elsewhere in their investment portfolio; end-of-year selling of certain investments is even predicated on the idea of "harvesting" stock losses with offsetting of gains in mind.

Other investors choose to maximize their sales in years when they know their income, for one reason or another, will be substantially lower than usual; the additional income from capital gains will therefore present a lesser burden than usual. As with any tax strategy, it's wise to consult with a CPA or other tax professional to make sure your math will match up with the IRS'.

While those strategies require specific circumstances that may or may not apply to all taxpayers, let's explore three popular strategies for deferring capital gains in real estate that are accessible to anyone: 1031 exchanges, Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs) and qualified opportunity zones (QOZs).

1031 exchanges: How to build a real estate portfolio

Named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, a 1031 exchange is like a magic trick for real estate investors. It allows you to sell an investment property and use the proceeds to buy a similar property, all while deferring capital gains taxes. It's like trading in your old car for a new one, but with real estate (and much better tax benefits).

Here's how it might work: Let's revisit our friend Sarah. She's now a seasoned real estate investor and owns a small apartment building in Round Rock, Texas, worth $500,000 that she bought for $300,000 several years ago. She's eyeing a larger complex in San Antonio but is hesitant about the potential $200,000 capital gains tax hit.

Enter the 1031 exchange. Sarah sells her current building and immediately rolls the entire $500,000 into the new, larger complex. Voilà! No capital gains tax is due on the $200,000 profit. Sarah has effectively "traded" one property for another, deferring her tax bill and upgrading her investment.

But remember … there are some strict 1031 exchange rules you need to know:

The replacement property must be "like kind" — generally, any real estate held for investment or business qualifies.

You must identify potential replacement properties within 45 days of selling your original property.

You must close on the new property within 180 days.

You can't touch the money from the sale — it must be held by a qualified intermediary (QI), a third party whose experience and expertise are essential for a successful 1031 exchange.

Miss any of these deadlines, violate any of these rules, and the IRS will be knocking on your door, hand outstretched for those capital gains taxes.

Delaware statutory trusts: Fractional ownership, full tax benefits

If the idea of managing larger properties makes you break out in a cold sweat, or if you're looking to diversify your real estate holdings, a Delaware statutory trust (DST) might be your new best friend.

A DST is a legal entity that allows multiple investors to own fractional interests in large, institutional-quality properties. Think of it as the real estate equivalent of buying shares in a company, but with some nifty tax benefits.

Here's the kicker: In 2004, the IRS ruled that DST interests qualify for 1031 exchanges. This means you can sell your actively managed property, invest in a DST and still defer those capital gains taxes.

Let's see how this might work for our intrepid investor, Sarah: The San Antonio property that she purchased has appreciated nicely, but she's tired of dealing with tenants and maintenance issues. She sells the building for $1 million (with a $500,000 capital gain) and invests the proceeds into a DST that owns a large, Class A office building in Houston.

The benefits for Sarah are numerous:

She defers paying taxes on her $500,000 gain

She diversifies her real estate holdings

She moves from active to passive management, freeing up her time

She gains access to a type of property she couldn't afford on her own

It's important to note that DSTs come with their own set of pros and cons. They offer professional management and the potential for steady income, but they also lack liquidity and individual investor control. As always, it's crucial to do your due diligence and consult with financial and legal professionals before diving in.

The power of continuous deferral

One of the most powerful aspects of these deferral strategies is the ability to use them repeatedly. Each time you sell and reinvest using a 1031 exchange or DST, you can potentially defer your capital gains taxes again.

Imagine Sarah continues this pattern throughout her investing career, always rolling her profits into new, hopefully appreciating properties. She could potentially build a substantial real estate portfolio while deferring taxes for decades.

And here's the ultimate kicker: If Sarah holds these investments until she passes away, her heirs may receive a "step-up" in basis to the fair market value at the time of her death. This estate planning idea, common enough to merit its own nickname (“swap till you drop”), could potentially eliminate the capital gains tax liability altogether, for Sarah and her heirs.

Qualified opportunity zones: The new kids on the block

While 1031 exchanges are literally a century-old concept, and DSTs have been around in one form or another since the 1980s, there's a new kid in town in the capital gains tax deferral game. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act introduced qualified opportunity zones (QOZs)to the country in 2017 and, with them, the opportunity to defer one capital gains tax while potentially avoiding a subsequent tax entirely.

Here's how the process works: Mark just sold a property and has $1 million in capital gains. Instead of paying taxes on this gain, he invests the full amount into a qualified opportunity fund (QOF) that's developing properties in a QOZ, an economically distressed community identified by the government as needing investment.

By doing this, Mark pulls off a bit of magic on two fronts:

He defers paying taxes on his $1 million gain until December 31, 2026 (or when he sells his QOF investment, whichever comes first)

But if he holds his QOF investment for at least 10 years, the real magic happens: He'll pay zero capital gains tax on any appreciation of his QOF investment

It's like the government is giving you a tax break to help revitalize communities. Talk about a win-win.

Wrapping up: Your action plan

Capital gains deferral strategies like the ones outlined above can be powerful tools in your real estate investing toolkit. They allow you to keep more of your money working for you, potentially increasing your returns over time.

However, these strategies are complex and come with strict rules and potential pitfalls, so it’s absolutely critical to have the right team working with you to oversee your efforts. Before embarking on any capital gains tax deferral strategy:

Clearly define your investment goals

Understand the rules and requirements thoroughly

Consult with qualified tax, legal and financial professionals

Consider your long-term plans and exit strategies

Remember, the goal isn't just to defer taxes indefinitely — it's to build and preserve wealth in a way that aligns with your financial objectives.

So, the next time you're facing a hefty capital gains tax bill on your real estate investment, don't despair. With careful planning and the right strategy, you might just be able to tell the taxman, "Not today!" and keep your real estate empire growing strong.

