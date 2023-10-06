Mortgage Demand Drops As Interest Rates Climb

Mortgage demand dropped last week as mortgage rates moved to their highest levels since 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey .

Limited for-sale inventory and increased rates for all mortgage products have kept conditions challenging for both prospective homebuyers and homeowners looking to sell.

Mortgage applications decreased 6% for the week ending September 29, compared to the prior week, the survey showed.

“Mortgage rates continued to move higher last week as markets digested the recent upswing in Treasury yields,” Joel Kan, MBA vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement. “Rates for all mortgage products increased, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate increasing for the fourth consecutive week to 7.53 percent – the highest rate since 2000. As a result, mortgage applications grounded to a halt, dropping to the lowest level since 1996.”

According to a recent Kiplinger report, the average 30-year, fixed-rate loan at present is 7.31%, compared to 7.19% last week and 6.29% last year. The average 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.72% , compared to 6.54% a week ago and up from 5.44% last year.

Mortgage application highlights

The Market Composite Index, which measures mortgage loan application volume, decreased 6% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the prior week, and 6% on an unadjusted basis, MBA said.

The Purchase Index decreased 6% on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared to the prior week. On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased 6% from the prior week and plunged 22% from the same week a year ago.

“The purchase market slowed to the lowest level of activity since 1995, as the rapid rise in rates pushed an increasing number of potential homebuyers out of the market,” Kan said.

The Refinance Index, which measures refinancing and prepayment activity, decreased 7% from the prior week and fell 11% from a year ago.

The FHA share of total applications grew to 14.5%, from 14.1% in the week prior. The VA share tumbled to 10.1%, from 10.9% in the week prior, and the USDA share remained unchanged at 0.5%.