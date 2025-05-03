7 Equestrian Estates Kentucky Derby Lovers Can Buy

The Kentucky Derby takes place this weekend, kicking off the race for the Triple Crown. For equestrian enthusiasts, it's the best time of year. But imagine you could live your best equestrian life every day of the year, buying an estate with horse-equipped facilities. You could take your horse out of boarding and give them a real home with your family.

In this edition of Kiplinger's "Listed," where we take a look at real estate listings around the world following a certain theme, we highlight equestrian estates for sale across the United States. The homes range from cowboy living out West to a modern compound outside Manhattan.

This edition is special to me: I grew up around stables in the Midwest and some of my fondest childhood memories were made riding the show horses at my classmate's barn. Imagine you could give your children or grandchildren that idyllic experience growing up with joy and responsibility.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Start your own equestrian center in Washington

This 158-acre site in Washington has huge business potential. Horse riding can take place in the indoor arena, while a separate house provides guest accommodation away from the main property. And if you want to make hay, quite literally, 143 acres are leased for hay production (with subdivision potential).

Address: 5500 Weaver Road, Ellensburg, Washington (listed by Tayna Lorella, Compass)

Price: $2,495,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3 baths; 4,543 sq. ft. / 158 acres

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a) (Image credit: John Duffy, Studio 44a)

Home highlights:

Secluded main house with update primary suite

Two-bedroom, one-bath guest house

Indoor and outdoor riding areas, tack room

Commercial barn (600-ton capacity), a hay barn and a 3-bay garage

2. Down on the farm in North Carolina

With its classic red barn and stone farmhouse, this North Carolina property ticks all the boxes if you want traditional American style with a side of luxury. The four-bedroom home is immaculate, and horses will be very well catered for in their barn, with five stalls, a tack room and a heated wash stall. Outside there are 12 acres of land, fenced pastures, a large, lighted riding area and plenty of practical outbuildings.

Address: 3417 Pea Ridge Road, New Hill, North Carolina (listed by Linda Trevor, Linda Trevor & Co, Compass)

Price: $1,500,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3 baths; 2,715 sq. ft. / 12.34 acres

Home highlights:

Pristine interiors, cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors

Stone family-room fireplace

Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops

Owner's suite with two walk-in closets and spa-style en-suite bath

5-bay tractor shed, chicken coop and heated workshop

Secure gated entrance

3. Mountain air in Wyoming

One of my favorite horse-riding experiences was a trail ride outside Jackson Hole, and this home in Alta gives you the opportunity to live that dream. The property includes a recently remodeled main home that's over 3,000 square feet as well as a log cabin and a barn with an apartment.

Address: 1905 Beaver Drive, Alta, Wyoming (listed by Fall Line Realty at Compass)

Price: $2,950,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 4 baths; 3,896 sq. ft. / 3.62 acres

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban) (Image credit: Jeff Loban)

Home highlights:

Views of the Tetons, Grand Targhee and Big Hole Mountains

12-foot swim spa in dedicated room

Whole home generator

Firepit, fenced pastures, stocked spring-fed pond

4. Grand ranch near Houston

Located outside Houston, this property gives you the best of both worlds with a modern luxury ranch to live in and a six-stall horse barn with tack room and wash bay, as well as a horse arena.

Address: 1980 County Road 220, Angleton, Texas (listed by Mark Miller & Marc Zachrau at Compass)

Price: $2,999,999 | Specs: 4 beds / 4 baths; 4,800 sq. ft. / 30 acres

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos) (Image credit: Studio Vos)

Home highlights:

Saltwater pool and hot tub

Stocked pond, gun range, workshop and horse barn

Separate 2,246 square-foot office on property

Gourmet kitchen

5. Texas Hill Country estate

This property literally on "Lone Rider Trail" offers plenty of space for a crowd. The main home was recently renovated with two primary suites and the home is amid an equestrian community with trail paths.

Address: 13824 Lone Rider Trail, Austin, Texas (listed by Asher Flynn at Compass)

Price: $5,995,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 8 baths; 7,097 sq. ft. / 7 acres

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography) (Image credit: JPM Real Estate Photography)

Home highlights:

Part of Meadowfox Estates, 30 minutes from downtown Austin, fronting Little Barton Creek

Pool and screened-in porch

In-line generator and Tesla charger

Room for three horses

6. Immaculate estate in Tennessee

Fifty-six acres to call your own in a fully renovated home south of Nashville in Franklin. This property has a full equestrian facility with a professional riding arena. No expense was spared in the renovation, from a spa room with an infrared sauna and cold plunge to EQ-80 footing for the riding arena.

Address: 426 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Tennessee (listed by Megan Jernigan at Compass)

Price: $11,90,000 | Specs: 6 beds / 5 baths; 7,397 sq. ft. / 56 acres

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: Home Pix Media) (Image credit: Home Pix Media) (Image credit: Home Pix Media) (Image credit: Home Pix Media) (Image credit: Home Pix Media) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media ) (Image credit: 615Media )

Home highlights:

European oak hardwood floring and Cle Zellige Moroccan sea salt shower in primary suite

Home theater, private gym, spa room with infrafred sauna and cold plunge

Pastures, pond and more grounds

7. Mid-century modern in Sleepy Hollow

The historic Winterburn Farm is located in Westchester's Pocantico Hills, just north of New York City. The home was designed for Rodman Rockefeller by Richard P. Donahue and includes a 14-stall stable with indoor and outdoor riding arenas.

Address: 48 Raafenberg Road, Sleepy Hollow, New York (listed by David Turner at Compass)

Price: $12,00,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 6 baths; 7,538 sq. ft. / 42 acres