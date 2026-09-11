For years, employers have expanded financial wellness programs to cover retirement savings, healthcare costs, emergency funds and student loan repayment.
Yet one of the biggest financial milestones in Americans' lives, buying a first home, has remained largely unsupported in the workplace. That is beginning to change.
A growing number of companies and benefits providers are exploring homeownership support as the next frontier of employee financial wellness.
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The shift reflects a simple reality: For many workers, especially millennials and younger employees, homeownership feels further out of reach than ever. High prices, elevated interest rates and rising insurance and tax costs mean that even financially responsible workers struggle to turn "someday" into "this year."
Traditional benefits do little to solve that problem, since a 401(k) helps employees prepare for retirement decades away, a health savings account (HSA) helps manage healthcare expenses and student loan benefits help reduce debt.
Few employers, though, offer tools to help workers save for a down payment, improve mortgage readiness or navigate the homebuying process, leaving employees to piece together information on their own, often without clear guidance on what they can actually afford or how to trade off competing financial priorities.
That gap is exactly where employer-sponsored homeownership support can make a difference, and the mechanics are not complicated. Programs can help employees automatically set aside money from each paycheck toward a dedicated home fund, receive matched contributions or bonuses tied to milestones and access education on credit, debt-to-income ratios and local market conditions.
For many would-be buyers, simply having a structured plan, realistic affordability benchmarks and a single place to manage the process can be the difference between staying a renter and confidently taking the next step.
Benefits platforms are now trying to close that gap at scale. Partnerships between companies like Foyer (where I am the founder and CEO) and Nayya aim to integrate homebuying support directly into workplace benefits, offering employees savings tools, affordability planning and guidance throughout the homeownership journey.
Nayya has reported that roughly one in 10 users expects to buy a home within the next year. At the same time, HR Brew recently noted that only a small minority of employees currently receive any form of employer housing assistance, which suggests there is significant room for growth in this category.
There is also a broader workforce argument emerging. Employers increasingly compete on benefits that support major life milestones, not just base pay and a standard retirement plan. Housing affordability affects recruitment, retention, geographic mobility and overall financial stress.
Employees who feel permanently locked out of homeownership often carry that stress into work, which can influence everything from productivity to long-term loyalty. In that context, helping employees buy a first home looks less like a niche perk and more like a strategic workforce benefit.
The evolution mirrors what happened with student loan assistance a decade ago. A once-unusual offering gradually became part of mainstream financial wellness, as more employers recognized that workers cannot build a stable financial life while buried in debt.
Today, the pressure point has shifted. For many households, the largest single barrier to building wealth is not a lack of retirement vehicles, but the difficulty of getting onto the housing ladder in the first place.
If retirement benefits help employees build security for the future, homeownership benefits are the logical next step in helping them build wealth in the present.
For employers, integrating homeownership into financial wellness is an opportunity to stand out competitively and support long-term employee stability.
For workers, it is a sign that their workplace is not only focused on who they will be at age 65, but on the financial goals that shape their lives right now.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.