Why Luxury Home Sales Are at an All-Time High

The luxury housing market is heating up again. A typical luxury home sold for $1.225 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 8.7% from the same period a year earlier, according to a new report from Redfin. Prices of non-luxury homes rose at roughly half that pace, up 4.6% to a median price of $345,000, also a record high.

Redfin defines luxury homes as those estimated to be in the top 5% of their respective metro area, based on market value, and non-luxury homes as those estimated to be in the 35th-65th percentile based on market value.

Luxury home sales soar

Sales of luxury homes are on the upswing again, mainly because high-interest rates are not a deterrent, as many affluent buyers buy houses in cash. The weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovers between 6.6% and 7%. Elevated mortgage rates have driven down demand for the average American homebuyer, but mortgage rates remain irrelevant to cash buyers.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Nearly half (46.8%) of luxury homes bought during the three months ending February 29 were purchased in cash. That’s the highest share in at least a decade and up from 44.1% a year earlier. In contrast, non-luxury sales haven’t posted an increase since the end of 2021. In fact, sales of non-luxury homes decreased 4.2% year-over-year, according to the report.

“People with the means to buy high-end homes are jumping in now because they feel confident prices will continue to rise,” said David Palmer, a Redfin Premier agent. “They’re ready to buy with more optimism and less apprehension. It’s a similar sentiment on the selling side:”

Luxury home inventory peaks

In the first quarter of 2024, the total number of luxury homes for sale rose 12.6% from a year earlier, the most significant increase on record, according to the report. That’s compared with a 2.9% decline in non-luxury inventory.

New listings of luxury homes soared 18.5% from a year earlier, the second consecutive quarter of double-digit increases. That’s roughly seven times bigger than the 2.7% increase for non-luxury homes. Inventories peaked for several reasons:

Mortgage rates have a lesser impact on luxury homeowners because they’re more apt to buy their next home in cash or be financially able to take on a higher rate. Owners of luxury homes, many of whom have substantial equity, are putting their houses on the market to cash in while prices are at record highs. Luxury home supply has room to grow, as supply remained low during the first quarter of 2023.

10 most expensive U.S. home sales: Q1 2024

Miami, FL (Surfside): $48M Seattle, WA (Medina): $38.9M Los Angeles, CA (Malibu): $38.5M Glenwood Springs, CO (Aspen): $37M Santa Maria, CA (Santa Barbara): $36.8M Hilton Head Island, SC (Yemassee): $35M Glenwood Springs, CO (Aspen): $33.5M West Palm Beach, FL (Lantana): $32.5M Santa Maria, CA (Santa Barbara): $32M Nashville, TN (Nashville): $32M

View the full report, including charts and a full metro-level breakdown.