Why Luxury Home Sales Are at an All-Time High

The average price of a luxury home in the U.S. sold for a record $1.225 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 8.7% from a year earlier, Redfin shows.

The luxury housing market is heating up again. A typical luxury home sold for $1.225 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 8.7% from the same period a year earlier, according to a new report from Redfin. Prices of non-luxury homes rose at roughly half that pace, up 4.6% to a median price of $345,000, also a record high. 

Redfin defines luxury homes as those estimated to be in the top 5% of their respective metro area, based on market value, and non-luxury homes as those estimated to be in the 35th-65th percentile based on market value. 

