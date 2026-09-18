The Inheritance Investment Quiz: Will You Grow or Blow Your Family Legacy?

The Great Wealth Transfer is underway in the United States, with an estimated $124 trillion in assets expected to pass from older generations to younger ones over the next 20 years or so.
This massive wealth transfer has major implications for families. And according to a Morning Consult survey commissioned by Kiplinger, most heirs feel ready to manage the money they will receive.
Top of mind, according to those surveyed by Morning Consult, is providing for their family, while paying off a mortgage and improving a home come in second. Not far behind is investing their new windfall to grow their own wealth. But with a seemingly endless amount of assets available to invest in, how do you choose the right one for you?
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Here, we attempt to narrow the field with our short quiz on how to invest your inheritance, or whether you even should. While this is no substitute for meeting with a financial adviser, which is the best way to figure out what is right for you, it's a good way to test your knowledge.
And don't worry if you miss a question or two. The articles we link to below give deeper insight into investing and portfolio management.
More on investing and inheritance from the Kiplinger team