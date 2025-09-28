Quiz: The Secrets to Aging Well: How Savvy Are You?
Test your basic knowledge of the habits that can lead to a long and healthy life in our quick quiz.
Good health is a foundation of aging well and retiring happily. Do you know what habits will support your long-term health? Let's see what you know!
And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
More on Healthy Aging, from the Kiplinger team:
- Want to Live Longer? Here's What Works
- Protect Your Heart: The Power of This Simple Treatment
- Don't Be a '98-Pound-Weakling' Just Because You're Aging
- Dementia Hot Spots: Is Your Region Raising Your Risk?
- Surprising Foods to Enjoy (and Avoid) to Live Longer
Ellen writes and edits retirement stories. She joined Kiplinger in 2021 as an investment and personal finance writer, focusing on retirement, credit cards and related topics. She worked in the mutual fund industry for 15 years as a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments. She earned a master’s from U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America and a B.A. from Haverford College.
