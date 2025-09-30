Quiz: Do You Know Annuities? What About Recent Student Loan Changes and Boomer Retirement Challenges?
The financial professionals who contribute to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel recently wrote about myths about annuities, Boomers' retirement reality check and OBBB changes to federal student loans.
The financial professionals who contribute to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel are always here to make sure you have the information you need to make critical decisions about your retirement planning, estate planning and tax planning.
In the past week, they've written about the misconceptions many people have about annuities, how Baby Boomers are facing a very different retirement reality than their parents did and the OBBB's impact on federal student loan programs. One also wrote about how families can prepare heirs for their financial legacy to avoid the "third-generation curse."
This quiz is designed to test what you've learned from them. Let's see what you know! (And don't worry if you miss an answer: You can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.)
These are the Kiplinger stories featured in this quiz:
- I'm a Financial Adviser: Don't Believe These Five Myths About Annuities
- Student Loan Shake-Up: What the OBBB Means for Parent PLUS Borrowers, From a Financial Aid Expert
- Boomer Retirement Reality Check: The Numbers Look Bleak, But Here's What You Can Do About That
- I'm a Wealth Adviser: This Is How to Prevent Your Heirs From Frittering Away the Family Fortune
