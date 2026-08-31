Are You Really on Your Best Investing Behavior? Take Our Quiz

You're only human. And your biggest error as an investor might be simply failing to recognize a basic evolutionary fact. Our quiz can help you do that.

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Whether you're a spender or a saver, a speculator, trader or investor, you're only human.

And there's no sense in not being constructive about it.

If you aspire to be a successful investor, the first thing to do is acknowledge what Ritholtz Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Barry Ritholtz calls your "lizard brain."

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Don't be shy, we've all got it. It's a feature of evolutionary psychology.

The second thing to do is take our short quiz to see whether you're really on your best behavior as an investor.

More on investing from the Kiplinger team:

David Dittman
David Dittman
Investing Editor

David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.