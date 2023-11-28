Increasingly, Red States Embrace Marijuana: The Kiplinger Letter
Ohio becomes the 24th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use via a voter referendum.
Ohio voters passed legislation legalizing marijuana for recreational use, with Florida possibly following. To help you understand further what is going on concerning the legalization of weed, and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Red states are poised to increasingly embrace weed. Ohio is the latest, becoming the 24th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use via a voter referendum. This follows successful efforts in the past two years in Montana and Missouri. Fourteen states have legalized marijuana for medical use only.
However, legal marijuana isn't a done deal in Ohio just yet, as state lawmakers can modify or reject the voter-passed statute under state law.
"This Ohio statute was written by the marijuana industry and should not be treated as a cash grab for their cash crop at the expense of a state trying to emerge from the opioid epidemic," Senate President Matt Huffman said on election night. "The Ohio General Assembly may consider amending the statute to clarify the questionable language regarding limits for THC and tax rates as well as other parts of the statute."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Next up could be Florida, as the state’s supreme court decides if the language in a proposed voter referendum passes legal muster. Democratic states led the charge to legalize weed, which leaves more opportunities in red states for pot supporters. Two reasons for the quick spread: Tax revenue and public popularity.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- These States Could Legalize Marijuana Soon: The Kiplinger Letter
- Legalized Weed Sales Begin in Missouri: This Week in Cannabis Investing
- Weed Legalization in Florida Gains Ground: This Week in Cannabis Investing
- Marijuana Legalization Efforts Gain Traction: This Week in Cannabis Investing
- Weed Legalization Supported By Most U.S. Voters: This Week in Cannabis Investing
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway Has Died
Charlie Munger, vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway, died Tuesday, the company confirmed.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Fed Messages
E-commerce platform PDD Holdings jumped after earnings, while rival Shein reportedly filed confidential IPO paperwork.
By Karee Venema Published
-
After Weeks Without a Speaker, Congress Finally Returns to Legislating: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Major disagreements between and within Congress make it hard to reach compromises as Congress gets back to business
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Biden Cracks Down on Child Labor: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The White House has announced steps to combat exploitative child labor in the U.S., which reached a two-decade high in 2023.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Democrats and Republicans Sidestep Tensions In Their Parties: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The country may be stuck with a closely divided House and a closely divided Senate for the foreseeable future.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Biden Plans Slate of Regulations from Clean Power to Fuel Efficiency: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The White House is poised to roll out an expansive slate of regulations — getting things shipshape, before the next election.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Legal Trouble for Senator Bob Menendez May Hurt Dems: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Menendez stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but contends he will run for reelection in 2024.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
President Biden Builds the Wall: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Democrats are divided on how to handle illegal border crossings, but roughly 65% of voters, on average, disapprove of Biden's handling of the issue.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
New Employment Guidance Proposed on Hostile Work Practices: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter New guidelines for employers fueled by a sharp increase in employment discrimination lawsuits in 2023.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Senate Moderates May Soon Be an Endangered Species: The Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Senate centrists on both sides of the aisle feel the growing tensions in Washington.
By Sean Lengell Published