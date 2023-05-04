Why You Should Update Your iPhone to Protect Your Bank Accounts

Apple released its first Rapid Security Response (RSR) update on Monday. Rapid Security Responses are a new type of update for Phone, iPad and Mac, aimed at helping keep your device more secure.

According to Apple, “they deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries.”

These new Rapid Security Responses help to keep your devices safer, without having to install a full software update, and they “may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist in the wild," says Apple.

So, if you’re worried about keeping your device — and all the information stored on it such as financial details — more secure, these new Rapid Security Responses could help, meaning the risk of fraud on your bank accounts between software updates is lowered. (If you’re looking to keep your bank accounts safe, also make sure they are federally insured .)

K eeping your savings safe with the new software is easy; installing the Rapid Security Responses is just like downloading any other software update on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

To download and install the new Rapid Security Responses, you’ll need to have the latest version of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, beginning with iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. And like other software updates, your device allows Rapid Security Responses to be applied automatically, but can also be added manually.

To install Rapid Security Responses, on your Phone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Security Responses & System Files" is turned on.

To install on Mac: Choose Apple menu > System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right. Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Install Security Responses and system files" is turned on.

If you opt not to download the RSR when available, your device will receive relevant fixes or mitigations when they’re included in a subsequent software update.